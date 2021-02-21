The United States Women’s National Team won its match against Canada on Thursday and looks to continue that momentum as it takes on Brazil. Team USWNT looks to defend its SheBelieves Cup title after it won the event the year before.

It’s the second game of the SheBelieves Cup for the Americans. The match is the first competition between the two sides since 2019. Brazil is coming off a 4-1 win against Argentina, while the U.S. defeated Canada 1-0 to open the tournament.

USWNT vs Brazil Game Details:

Date : Sunday, Feb. 21

: Sunday, Feb. 21 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Exploria Stadium — Orlando, Florida

: Exploria Stadium — Orlando, Florida TV: FS1

United States vs Brazil Match Preview From The CBS Sports

USWNT: The team has been in top form coming into the competition, but struggled to finish in front of goal against Canada. A late game breakthrough on goal in the 79th minute from Rose Lavelle was the difference in what was ultimately a narrow victory during a physical match. The team are likely to still apply pressure on Brazil in the attack, while the Seleciao tries to counter into open spaces.

Brazil: Head coach Pia Sundhage earned a big, 4-1 win, to kick off the tournament over regional rivals Argentina to open their tournament. NWSL players Debinha and Marta had strong performances during the match, with each recording two goals. The team getting an opportunity truly implement new tactics under a new coaching style, and could try to counter during waves of attack from the U.S.

SheBelieves Cup schedule 2021

Date Match Time TV channel Feb. 18 Brazil vs Argentina 1 p.m. PT/ 4 p.m. ET Fox Sports 1 Feb. 18 USWNT vs Canada 4 p.m. PT/ 7 p.m. ET Fox Sports 1 Feb. 21 USWNT vs Brazil Live Noon PT/ 3 p.m. ET Fox Sports 1 Feb. 21 Argentina vs Canada Live 3 p.m. PT/ 6 p.m. ET Fox Sports 2 Feb. 24 Canada vs Brazil Live 1 p.m. PT/ 4 p.m. ET Fox Sports 1 Feb. 24 USWNT vs Argentina Live 4 p.m. PT/ 7 p.m. ET Fox Sports 1

Brazil Women’s National Team Roster by Position:

GOALKEEPERS (3): 1-Bárbara (Avaí Kindermann FC), 12-Aline (UD Granadilla Tenerife, ESP), 22-Leticia (Benfica, POR)

DEFENDERS (8): 2-Kathellen (Inter Milan, ITA), 3-Bruna (Internacional), 4-Rafaelle (Changchun Dazhong, CHN), 6-Tamires (Corinthians), 18-Camila (Palmeiras), 20-Gio (FC Barcelona, ESP), 21-Tainara (Palmeiras), 23-Jucinara (Levante UD, ESP)



MIDFIELDERS (7):5-Geyse (Real Madrid, ESP), 7-Andressa (AS Roma, ITA), 8-Ivana (Manchester United, ENG), 13-Júlia (Avaí Kindermann FC), 14-Adriana (Corinthians), 15-Chú (Palmeiras), 17-Andressinha (Corinthians)

U.S. Women’s National Team 2021 SheBelieves Cup Roster by Position:



GOALKEEPERS (3): Jane Campbell (Houston Dash; 4), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage; 0), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars; 66)

DEFENDERS (8): Abby Dahlkemper (Manchester City, ENG; 64/0), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars; 27/1), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC; 108/24), Casey Krueger (Chicago Red Stars; 33/0), Kelley O’Hara (Washington Spirit; 133/2), Margaret Purce (Sky Blue FC; 5/1), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC; 180/0), Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit; 49/0)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars; 106/20), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC; 89/20), Jaelin Howell (Florida State; 1/0), Rose Lavelle (Manchester City, ENG; 49/14), Catarina Macario (Olympique Lyonnais, FRA; 3/1), Kristie Mewis (Houston Dash; 19/3)

FORWARDS (6): Carli Lloyd (Sky Blue FC; 297/123), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride; 171/107), Christen Press (Manchester United, ENG; 140/58), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign; 171/54), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC; 1/0), Lynn Williams (North Carolina Courage; 32/10

Watch SheBelieves Cup 2021 Live stream without cable from USA, CANADA, BRAZIL and ARGENTINA

Global reach! More exciting broadcast news! The 2021 #SheBelievesCup presented by @Visa will be broadcast to a record-setting 27 countries around the world! — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) February 18, 2021

Brazil: Globo (SporTV)

Canada*: OneSoccer

Portugal: Canal 11

Spain: Gol TV (some matches will air on delay)

SportKlub will broadcast the games in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, Serbia, Slovenia and North Macedonia, the birth country of USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski.

Claro Sports will broadcast the games in Mexico, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, Dominican Republic, Panama, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Colombia, Peru, Venezuela, Ecuador, Chile, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Argentina (non-Argentina games).

Soccer United Marketing, U.S. Soccer’s commercial partner and representative, facilitated the international media rights with IMG, its global sales agent. For more info visit the main news source

