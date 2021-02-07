In years’ past, the Super Bowl is a great time to get together with a group of friends and family to watch the culmination of the NFL’s season, whether you’re really interested in the sport or not. Over the years, the Super Bowl has carved out its special spot in our society, and has grown beyond the game itself to become one of the hottest water cooler topics the next day, whether the conversation is around the commercials, the Puppy Bowl, the halftime show, or, yes, the outcome of the game.

Like so many red-letter days over the last year, the Super Bowl experience for fans of the day around the world will be a little different, as social gatherings are still discouraged amidst the present COVID-19 global pandemic.

There’s a chance that Super Bowl LV could follow in the steps of the MLB World Series and NBA Finals, both which recorded serious lows in viewership compared to recent years, which may have been impacted by restrictions on bars and restaurants inability to host patrons, or just lack of interest.

“The Big Game”, however, could actually experience an increase in viewership due to the fact that the conversation points will still be the same in social spheres the next day (even though some of the commercials have already been leaked), and more people will be left to watch the game in their own household rather than in a group around someone else’s screen.

If you’ve found yourself having to find the game on your own, here’s some information to make sure that you can watch Super Bowl LV along with the rest of the world, albeit from your own space.

When and Where To Watch Super Bowl LV on Television

Every year the broadcast host of the Super Bowl changes hands among the major television networks in the United States, and this year the rights belong to CBS, meaning that the primetime pairing of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be calling the game. Other networks like ESPN, NBC and Fox are likely to have some kind of football coverage before the game, but only CBS will be carrying the game. Grab your superbowl Plan with Puppy Bowl, Superbowl, Kitten Bowl and Super Bowl Halftime show HERE

CBS will start their scheduled broadcast coverage of the Super Bowl LV from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on February 7, 2021 at 6pm EST, with kick-off for the game itself scheduled for 6:30 pm EST.

How to Stream Super Bowl 2021 on TV or Mobile in the US

If CBS isn’t available through your TV service provider or you don’t have a digital antenna inside or attached to your television, there are still a number of ways to watch Super Bowl LV at no additional cost, provided you have internet or available mobile data. Best and recomanded way to watch Super Bowl 2021 here

Using your SmartTV, third party streaming device (Amazon Fire Stick, Google Chromecast, Roku, game console, etc.), or even a computer, you can stream the game for free at CBSsports.com. If using your streaming device or watching on mobile, you can also access the live stream of the game on the NFL App, CBS Sports App, or Yahoo! Sports App.

With so many different and free options to watch the game, there’s no need to sign up for trials or go to the unsecure corners of the Internet.

How to Watch Super Bowl 2021 Outside of the United States

The popularity of the NFL is global, especially given the league’s efforts to expand its live events to Europe and Mexico in recent years. If you’re outside of the United States and want to watch The Big Game, it’s never been easier.

Canada

In Canada, CTV, RDS and TSN will be providing coverage of Super Bowl LV as well as the game itself. Per TSN.com, “Comprehensive SUPER BOWL LV pre-game coverage begins Sunday, Feb. 7 at 12 noon ET on CTV, and the all-new CTV.ca and CTV app, with additional coverage beginning at 10 a.m. ET on TSN and RDS.”

Mexico

Super Bowl LV will air on FOX Sports and ESPN in Mexico, as well as over the air on Channel 5 and Azteca 7, per Forbes Mexico. Additionally, the game can be streamed on TUDN.com with a ZZ or Blim TV account. Azteca 7 will have free streaming access on their website HERE.

United Kingdom

The Super Bowl will air for free in the United Kingdom this year on the BBC, with streaming available on through the BBC iPlayer application and streaming site. Former Super Bowl winners Cliff Avril and Dallas Clark will also be part of the broadcast team on Sky in the UK, though that option requires a services trial or a current account.

