The championship game pits the Kansas City Chiefs, the defending Super Bowl champs, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8:30 p.m. ET. NFL Network will be providing more than 70 hours of live Super Bowl Week coverage. Get ready for Super Bowl LV with NFL Network as we bring you all the coverage ahead of the big game. You can also watch the Super Bowl Live Stream FREE Access.

The game pits league MVP and three-time Pro Bowler Patrick Mahomes against six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, who will be appearing in a record 10th Super Bowl. Brady is 6-3 in his nine prior Super Bowl appearances, though, all nine came when Brady was with the New England Patriots.

The two teams met on this same field during the regular season, with the Chiefs holding on for a 27-24 victory. This time, the stakes are much higher, with the Super Bowl on the line, as well as potential bragging rights in the battle between generational quarterbacks in Tom Brady of the Buccaneers and Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs.

You can watch Super Bowl 2021 live on CBS or CBS All-Access. All Access is available for as little as $5.99 (or a $9.99 commercial free option), but football fans looking for a free Super Bowl 2021 live stream can sign up for a seven-day free trial of the service.

2021 Super Bowl start time

We know what time Super Bowl LV will kick off in the United States on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. That’s easy. The AFC champion and the NFC champion will meet at Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL at 6:30 p.m. EST, or 5:30 CST, 4:30 MST, 3:30 PST, 2:30 p.m. in Alaska or 1:30 p.m. in Hawaii.

Where is the Super Bowl in 2021?

Super Bowl 55 will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa in 2021. The NFL had originally planned to hold Super Bowl 55 in Los Angeles.

The 65,000+ capacity stadium will welcome a limited number of fans to the game as the US continues to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and the league now having confirmed that around 20,000 will be in attendance at Super Bowl LV, with a number of tickets reserved for key workers.

Who will play in the Super Bowl 2021?

Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play in the Super Bowl 2021. The Kansas City Chiefs are back to the Super Bowl after defeating the Buffalo Bills, 38-24, in the A.F.C. championship game behind a magisterial performance by quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Start Time, Performers and Viewing Details

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who held off the top-seeded Green Bay Packers to win the N.F.C. championship game, 31-26, at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers, led by quarterback Tom Brady, will be the first team to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium, on Feb. 7.

Super Bowl LV Updates: Buccaneers vs Chiefs Live stream

What is the weather for Super Bowl 55?

The weather forecast at kickoff calls for partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 60s with a 5%-10% chance of rain, according to NFLweather.com. As the game progresses, temperatures should fall to around 60.

What’s the best way to watch Super Bowl 2021?

The CBSSports app will live stream Super Bowl LV for free. The old school method of using a TV antenna is another option if you don’t have an Internet connection.

If you want to watch the game and other Super Bowl-related events or coverage, fuboTV will have all the key channels such as CBS, NFL Network, Animal Planet and Hallmark Channel. The streaming service has a free 7-day trial.

Super Bowl 2021 TV guide from anywhere in the world

While Covid has forced the NFL to make a number of changes to the usual Super Bowl Week schedule in 2021, most of the usual events and formalities are going ahead in one way or another.

Super Bowl Media Day, for instance, became Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday, February 1 and saw select players interviewed over Zoom – not the usual circus that ensues at the start of the week.

USA: CBS is offering coverage of the Super Bowl this year, which means you’ll be able to easily tune in from 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT if you currently receive the channel through your cable package or through the CBS website.

UK: UK viewers can tune into BBC1 on TV from 11:30pm tonight, or at 11pm on BBC if you want a bit of pre-game build-up. Both of these options are available on the app/website, BBC IPlayer too.

Canada: TSN and CTV are both offering free linear coverage of the Super Bowl in Canada this year, with kickoff scheduled for 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT. However, if you’re after more sports content, there’s another option out there. Watch Super bowl Live stream from Canada

Australia: There are a few options if you’re looking to watch the Super Bowl in Australia. Foxtel is the biggest provider of sports content in Oz, and will be showing the game on ESPN. It’s also available on the Foxtel Go app as well. However, we’d also keep an eye on Kayo Sports fixtures as well as free live streams on Channel 7 as well. Watch Super Bowl Live stream from Australia

