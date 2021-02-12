In Spurscast episode 598, Spurscast host Paul Garcia is joined by Project Spurs writer Josh Paredes to discuss the latest San Antonio Spurs topics:
- The Spurs in the last 3 games
- The team’s struggles on the second night of back-to-back sets
- Rookie Devin Vassell’s impressive play to start his rookie career
