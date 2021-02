In Spurscast episode 597, Spurscast host Paul Garcia is joined by Project Spurs writer John Diaz to discuss:

The Spurs in the last 4 games

Hip injuries for LaMarcus Aldridge and Rudy Gay

The Spurs sliding on defense

Player Spotlight on Jakob Poeltl

Download | Subscribe in Apple Podcasts | Subscribe in Overcast | Support the podcast

The post Spurscast: Defense Slides appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurscast: Defense Slides