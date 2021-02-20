In Spurscast episode 599, Spurscast host Paul Garcia is joined by Project Spurs writer Collin Reid to discuss the latest San Antonio Spurs topics:

The Spurs in the last 2 games

The Spurs’ schedule postponed for four games due to Covid-19 difficulties

DeMar DeRozan’s All-Star chances

Derrick White’s return to play

