In Spurscast episode 599, Spurscast host Paul Garcia is joined by Project Spurs writer Collin Reid to discuss the latest San Antonio Spurs topics:
- The Spurs in the last 2 games
- The Spurs’ schedule postponed for four games due to Covid-19 difficulties
- DeMar DeRozan’s All-Star chances
- Derrick White’s return to play
