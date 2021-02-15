On Monday the NBA announced the February 16 matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and Detroit Pistons had to be postponed due to health and safety protocols.

The Spurs had a January 25 game postponed against the New Orleans Pelicans due to health and safety protocols a few weeks ago.

Here’s the full release:

Due to a positive test within the Spurs and subsequent contact tracing, the team does not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with tomorrow’s game against the Pistons.

During Sunday’s Spurs vs Hornets matchup, Spurs guard Quinndary Weatherspoon was listed as out due to health and safety protocols.

The last time the Spurs’ January 25 game against the Pelicans was postponed, the Spurs were able to resume play two nights later against the Celtics.

The teams next game is scheduled for Wednesday in Cleveland against the Cavaliers.

With the second half of the schedule not released yet, the two postponed games against the Pelicans and Pistons may be included in the second half of the schedule release.

