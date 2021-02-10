Another week means another prospect to watch and this week it’s Arizona State forward Marcus Bagley. The 6-foot-8, 215-pound forward has been a pleasant surprise this season as no one expected him to be a potential one-and-done. Thanks to his outside shooting, that has become a possibility.

The freshman has shown that he can get hot from outside, but leaves a bit to be desired shooting elsewhere. He is raw, but his ability to do just about everything on defense will get him drafted initially. Here are some of his stats so far through 11 games this season.

Stats (through 11 games)

11.8 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 1.2 APG

39.8 FG%, 36.2 3P%, 71.9 FT%

106.8 ORtg, 105.1 DRtg, 15.6 PER

It’s been hard to gauge just what exactly Marcus Bagley can do since he’s only played 11 games this season. However, it’s clear that he is still raw and he’s going to need some work. He has the work ethic to get there and he’s shown some flashes of what he could be.

Bagley was playing well to start the year, but has since cooled down drastically as you can see by his overall shooting numbers. However, he is an excellent catch-and-shoot player who has no problem shooting with a hand in his face either.

He’s a solid rebounder from his position and a pretty good athlete. He has the potential to be a good driver, but he has to finish at the rim better. While he may struggle to shoot inside the arc now, I think his shot will eventually translate as he has great mechanics and a quick release.

He will have to work a lot on defense though as he tends to be foul prone and can experience lapses. However, he should have the size and quickness to guard at least two positions in the NBA if he commits himself to it. He still has some season left to figure himself out on defense, but he is sliding in some mock drafts.

Bagley is of course the younger brother of Marvin Bagley. So he has the genes and know-how to make it in the league. He could end up being a more versatile player than his older brother, but it’s highly unlikely he gets there as the No. 2 pick in the draft. He is likely a fringe first-rounder right now and possibly falling to the second round. He could be a steal for a team willing to work with him and keep him around as a two or three-year project.

