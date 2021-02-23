This week’s prospect profile is about one of the best shooters available in the NBA Draft. The 6-foot-7, 220-pound senior is having an incredible year shooting the ball as he’s close to becoming a member of the 50/40/90 club. And for the uninitiated, that means he is close to shooting 50 percent from the floor, 40 percent from beyond the arc, and 90 percent from the free-throw line.

It helps that Gonzaga has played more than 20 games, unlike many other teams this season. We’ve been able to get a ton of good looks at Kispert and he has not disappointed. He’s come up big in all of Gonzaga’s biggest games throughout the season. Here are his stats through 22 games.

STATS

19 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 1.9 APG

55.6 FG%, 45.7 3P%, 87.7 FT%

27.6 PER, 138.8 ORtg, 95.1 DRtg

Kispert is an absolute dead-eye shooter and can do it on the move or as a spot-up guy on the perimeter. He had been a bit streaky over his time at Gonzaga but has been nothing close to that this season. Just the threat of him shooting has given him a Cam Johnson and Duncan Robinson-like gravity. His presence can suck guys out to the perimeter and make driving lanes much easier for his teammates.

His driving ability has improved since he set foot on campus and now he is a legitimate threat off the bounce. He’s a decent finisher at the rim and uses his athleticism to help him get there too. He uses screens well and has shown an ability to make quick decisions all over the court.

One aspect of his game for Kispert to work on will be his defense. It’s still much better than what it was freshman season, but he has to become a little stronger and quicker when he gets to the pros. He is a smart team defender and is good off-the-ball so the Spurs wouldn’t lose anything there. He would need help in 1-on-1 situations but should be a passable defender given enough work in the weight room.

Kispert is likely a top-20 pick and may fall to the Spurs outside of the lottery, depending on where they are picking. He’s definitely one to keep an eye on as he has a ton of data points this season. And he could play himself up if he does well in the NCAA Tournament.

