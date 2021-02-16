After their Tuesday matchup with the Detroit Pistons was postponed due to health and safety protocols, the NBA announced the San Antonio Spurs’ upcoming three games against the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, and Indiana Pacers will also all be postponed due to health and safety protocols.

According to the statement from the NBA, four Spurs player have tested positive for Covid-19 and additional contact tracing is needed for players on San Antonio’s roster. The team the Spurs recently defeated, the Charlotte Hornets, have also had two of their upcoming games postponed due to contact tracing for players on their roster.

These additional three postponed games will mark five total games that have been postponed for the Spurs this season. The earliest San Antonio might return to the court is next Wednesday February 24 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The five games that were postponed will likely be added to the second half of the NBA schedule.

Prior to the Spurs’ Sunday game against Charlotte, Spurs guard Quinndary Weatherspoon was listed as out due to health and safety protocols.

