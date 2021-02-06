The 2021 Six Nations Championship Rugby from Saturday 6 February until Saturday 20 March. The championship is played between the top six ranked European Rugby teams. The 2020 championship was the longest in history, with delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic meaning it didn’t conclude until 31 October. Here everything you need to know Six Nations Rugby 2021 teams news, line up, live stream guide and point tables.

2021 Six Nations Rugby 1st Round TV Guide

All Six Nations matches are available on free-to-air TV in the UK, with the BBC and ITV sharing the broadcast rights. The BBC air the home games of France, Scotland and Wales while ITV show England, Ireland and Italy’s home matches.

Italy vs France Live Stream

The game will take place at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy. BBC and ITV are sharing UK coverage of this year’s Six Nations.

Italy have lost 27 consecutive matches in the Six Nations since they defeated Scotland 19-22 at Murrayfield back in in 2015; quite the run. Can Franco Smith’s youthful Italian team buck the trend.

Date: Saturday, 6 February

Time: 9:15 a.m. ET

Where: Stadio Olimpico Stadium

Watch FREE Online: Live Here

England vs Scotland Live Stream

England begin their Six Nations title defence with the Calcutta Cup against Scotland. Eddie Jones’ men beat the Scots 13-6 at Murrayfield 12 months ago to reclaim the trophy after its two-year stay north of the border.

Date: Saturday, 6 February

Time: 11:45 a.m. ET

Where: Twickenham Stadium

Watch Free Online: Live Here

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Wales vs Ireland Live Stream

Wales vs Ireland is this Sunday, February 7 at The Millennium Stadium, Cardiff. Ireland beat Wales twice last year but have failed to win in their last two Six Nations games in Cardiff. The Welsh side lifted the lot in 2019 during a spectacular Grand Slam year inspired by legendary captain Alun Wyn Jones.

Date: Sunday, February 7

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Where: Millennium Stadium

Watch Free Online: Live Here

Live coverage of Wales v Ireland will be shown on the BBC One and S4C.

2021Guinness Six Nations Participants List

The Six Nations Championship is an annual international rugby tournament imvolving teams are:

Team England

The champions are favourites despite being without five leading forwards for part or all of the tournament, but the last time England won in Cardiff and Dublin in the same campaign was in 2003, when Eddie Jones was coaching that year’s World Cup hosts, Australia.

France

Second last year in both the Six Nations and the Autumn Nations Cup, Les Bleus never resembled the indifferent bunch who meandered through the tournament in the years after the 2010 grand slam.

Ireland

Last year seemed a hangover from the World Cup as the Irish tried to wriggle out of Joe Schmidt’s tactical straitjacket and fit into something more comfortably tailored by Andy Farrell and Mike Catt.

They twice played Wales and Scotland in Dublin and won each time, but twice lost at Twickenham without securing a bonus point and ended the Six Nations with a 35-27 defeat in Paris, the highest number of points they had conceded in a championship match for 14 years.

Italy

Franco Smith spoke impressively at the launch and it is to be hoped the head coach’s employers were listening. The Italian rugby federation has too often thought that changing the person in charge of the team was all that was required, but attention is now being paid to the tiers below thanks to Conor O’Shea, Smith’s predecessor.

Scotland

The most intriguing of the six and, for once in a Lions year, Scotland should be worth more than a few token selections. Poor away form has cost them in the past but their success at a crowd-free Parc y Scarlets last October, their first Six Nations victory outside Murrayfield other than in Rome since 2010, means they should not be tiptoeing on to Twickenham

Wales

Wayne Pivac’s first Six Nations match in charge a year ago was a 42-0 victory over Italy, but their only successes since then have come against Georgia and Italy in the Nations Cup. Appointed with a remit to get Wales playing with flair, he will settle for results this championship, starting with Ireland in Cardiff.

Check 6 Nations Rugby tournament details:

Taking place each year from the first weekend of February and usually concluding by the end of March, the tournament is contested by the international sides of France, England, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales.

Overall, England remain the most successful team in rugby Six Nations history. They’ve won the title 29 times, with Wales the next closest on 27. Of all the teams that take part in the Six Nations, Italy are the only team who have not won the tournament.

Game schedule for 2021 Six Nations Rugby

Round 1:

Italy vs France, 2.15pm on 6 February

England vs Scotland, 4.45pm on 6 February

Wales vs Ireland, 3pm on 7 February

Round 2:

England vs Italy, 2.15pm on 13 February

Scotland vs Wales, 4.45pm on 13 February

Ireland vs France, 3pm on 14 February

Round 3:

Italy vs Ireland, 2.15pm on 27 February

Wales vs England, 4.45pm on 27 February

France vs Scotland, 3pm on 28 February

Round 4:

Italy vs Wales, 2.15pm on 13 March

England vs France, 4.45pm on 13 March

Scotland vs Ireland, 3pm on 14 March

Round 5:

Scotland vs Italy, 2.15pm on 20 March

Ireland vs England, 4.45pm on 20 March

France vs Wales, 8pm on 20 March

What TV channel is the Six Nations 2021?

BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub: All Six Nations matches are available on free-to-air TV in the UK, with the BBC and ITV sharing the broadcast rights. The BBC air the home games of France, Scotland and Wales while ITV show England, Ireland and Italy’s

NBC Sports: NBC Sports once again has the rights to show Six Nations rugby in the US, which used to mean coughing up the best part of $80 for an NBC Sports Gold Rugby Pass.

beIN Sports: You can also stream beIN Sports’ coverage live and on-demand through Kayo Sports. A basic package is $25 a month and premium is $35 a month – and they are offering a FREE 14-day trial to new customers.

Sky Sports: Subscribers can watch online using the country’s Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform – where a weekly pass costs just $19.99.

