SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs closed out their season series with the Golden State Warriors with a pair of games on Monday and Tuesday night. The end result? A season series win for the Dubs.

In case you missed it, here’s a recap of the two games from the past two evenings.

Monday, 2/8: Spurs 105, Golden State 100

The Spurs kicked things off with a 105-100 win over the Warriors on Monday night, earning their first win over Golden State this season. San Antonio started the game off slow, trailing 36-27 by the end of the first quarter.

Golden State would go up 14 points thanks to a stellar game from Stephen Curry, who had 32 points on the night, drilling six of his 11 three-point attempts. Kelly Oubre Jr. added 24 points for the Warriors in a losing effort.

San Antonio answered back in the second half by outscoring Golden State 24-21 in the third quarter and 27-20 in the final 12 minutes to earn their first win of the season when trailing by 15 or more points in a game.

Dejounte Murray led the Spurs with 27 points, 10 rebounds and eight steals while DeMar DeRozan added 21 points and 10 assists.

“Nobody hung their head,” San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said. “We competed all night long and found a way at the end.”

Tuesday, 2/9: Spurs 91, Golden State 114

The next night was a different story for the Spurs, who would fall 114-91 on the second night of a back-to-back. With the loss, San Antonio loses the season series 1-2 to the Warriors.

With LaMarcus Aldridge and Derrick White out, Devin Vassell earned the first start of his young career. He finished with six points on 2-for-7 shooting.

Rudy Gay led the Spurs with 17 points and six rebounds off the bench. DeRozan struggled to find his shot, shooting just 36.4 percent and finishing with 13 points. The Spurs had five players in double figures but no one scored above 20 for San Antonio.

Golden State’s defense forced San Antonio to turn the ball over 20 times.

“When you’re not getting stops, it’s hard to win a game,” said Murray of the loss.

UP NEXT:

The Spurs will hit the road to face the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night at State Farm Arena at 6:30 p.m.

