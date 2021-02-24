After having their last four games postponed, the San Antonio Spurs will be back in action tonight on the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Spurs have been in quarantine since their February 14 win over the Charlotte Hornets and they’ll be shorthanded tonight.

The Spurs are currently fifth in the Western Conference with a 16-11 record, while the Thunder are 13th with a 12-19 record. The Spurs are 7-3 in their last 10 games, and the Thunder are 3-7.

San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder Streaming info



Date: 2/24/21

Time: 7:00 PM CST

Arena: Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK

Channel: Fox Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Oklahoma

Live Streaming: SilverandBlack.TV, Fubo, Hulu+, Fox Sports Go

Injury Report

Spurs: DeMar DeRozan, Derrick White, Rudy Gay, Keldon Johnson, Quinndary Weatherspoon, Devin Vassell (Out).

Thunder: George Hill, Trevor Ariza (Out).

Spurs Projected Starting 5

PG: Patty Mills

SG: Dejounte Murray

SF: Lonnie Walker

PF: LaMarcus Aldridge

C: Jakob Poeltl

Spurs Analysis

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich will be doing his best to put together a lineup tonight with several players out and only 10 players available after calling up Luka Samanic and Tre Jones from the G-League bubble.

“We’ve always had the philosophy that there are always people or groups of people who have it worse than you do,” Popovich said. “Considering our position, we’re very, very, very well off. So, complaining or feeling sorry for oneself, that’s not in the picture.”

Popovich said that in their first practice back on Monday, several of the players seemed winded, so a deeper rotation would have been helpful and the Spurs will have plenty to battle aside from the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight.

Before being sidelined, the Spurs were on a roll, winning five of their last six games.

Having LaMarcus Aldridge back will be one player they can lean on, but Aldridge always seems to perform better when he’s the second option on offense.

Thunder Projected Starting 5

PG: Theo Maledon

SG: Luquentz Dort

SF: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

PF: Darius Bazley

C: Al Horford

Thunder Analysis

The Thunder are in a bit of a funk and have struggled this season. They have lost seven of their last nine games. They are currently on a four-game homestand.

The Thunder lost their last game on Monday night to the Miami Heat 108-94. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 27 points in the game, but the Thunder could not contain the Heat’s offense.

Thunder rookie Theo Maledon has shown some bright spots lately as he’s gotten some big minutes and will likely continue doing so with George Hill out, scoring 14 points twice in the last four games.

“He’s very composed for a rookie,” Thunder veteran Mike Muscala said. “Obviously his experience in Europe really shows. Very mature and very poised. His shooting has really surprised me, too. He’s a great shooter.”

San Antonio Spurs and Thunder DFS Picks

Dejounte Murray and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are my fantasy picks for tonight. Murray is projected for 43.6 points and is available for $7.5k, giving him a great points per $1k ratio.

Gilgeous-Alexander is projected for 36.9 points, and is also available for $7.5k.

Spurs vs. Thunder Betting

Spurs Spread: -1

Spurs Moneyline: -110

Thunder Spread: +1

Thunder Moneyline: -110

Over/Under Points Total: 217 points

With Aldridge being activated tonight, they are a slim one-point favorite to win tonight’s game. The Spurs are 15-2-8 against the spread, while the Thunder are 18-4-8.

For more game coverage, follow our live updates on Twitter tonight at @projectspurs.

