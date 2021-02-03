The San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves could both use wins tonight coming in off of losses. The Timberwolves split a back-to-back with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Spurs lost two straight to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Spurs are currently 10th in the Western Conference with an 11-10 record, which would just put them in for a play-in tournament. They are 5-5 in their last ten games and 5-7 at home.

The Timberwolves are dead last in the West at 5-15, and they could really use a win after going 2-8 in their last ten games. They have some serious ground to make up if they plan to make a run at the play-in tournament.

Spurs vs Timberwolves Streaming info



Date: 2/3/21

Time: 7:30 PM CST

Arena: AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX

Channel: Fox Sports Southwest, Fox Sports North

Live Streaming: SilverandBlack.TV, Fubo, Hulu+, Fox Sports Go

Injury Report

Spurs: LaMarcus Aldridge, Rudy Gay (Out), Tre Jones, Luka Samanic (G-League).

Wolves: Jarrett Culver, Karl-Anthony Towns (Out), Juancho Hernangomez, D’Angelo Russell (Questionable), Naz Reid (Probable)

Spurs Projected Starting 5

PG: Dejounte Murray

SG: Lonnie Walker

SF: Keldon Johnson

PF: DeMar DeRozan

C: Jakob Poeltl

Spurs Analysis

The San Antonio Spurs flat out got outhustled and outplayed in their two recent games against the Memphis Grizzlies. In the second game, they were looking for answers as Memphis seemed to hit a barrage of threes on their way to a 133-101 beating (Recap).

“It had nothing to do with we didn’t shoot well, or we did this or we did that — they kicked our butts and we did not play the basketball we’ve been playing, for whatever reason,” Popovich added. “We’ll stick together, we’ll go back to work, but those were two very tough losses by a team that really executed well.”

The Spurs will be without LaMarcus Aldridge tonight, so they’ll look to Jakob Poeltl to make up for the loss, which should be a lesser task with Karl-Anthony Towns still out.

On Monday night, while several Spurs players dealt with inconsistencies, it was second-year player Keldon Johnson who came through once again, as he finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds and seems to become a frontrunner for the Most Improved award every single game he plays.

Since Derrick White returned, the Spurs have seemed to have issues re-integrating him into the rotation and that seems to be causing some issue, but White is clearly an asset on both ends of the floor. It’ll just come down to finding the best way to utilize him and surround him with productive lineups.

Timberwolves Projected Starting 5

PG: D’Angelo Russell

SG: Malik Beasley

SF: Josh Okogie

PF: Anthony Edwards

C: Ed Davis

Timberwolves Analysis

The Minnesota Timberwolves are obviously missing the services of their all-star big man Karl-Anthony Towns, who will be inactive for his 10th straight game tonight due to COVID-19, but as noted by coach Ryan Saunders, his time is still out there fighting, but they came up just short in their back-to-back with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“I thought we did enough defensively to win that game,” Saunders said. “We didn’t turn the ball over (just eight times), and we had a lot of open looks, too, that just didn’t fall. On the second night of a back-to-back that hurts.”

The trio of D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, and rookie Anthony Edwards has tried to pace the team with the absence of Towns, but they’ve struggled to find offensive help beyond those players.

Jaden McDaniels, Jalen Nowell, and Naz Reid tried to step up for Minnesota on Monday night, but it was on a night when Beasley managed only 10 points and Edwards had 18, whereas they combined for 46 the night before.

Beasley has gotten a bit of a reputation of being a Spurs killer lately, so they could look to play through him and San Antonio will likely counter with Keldon Johnson.

Spurs and Timberwolves DFS Picks

Lately, Dejounte Murray is the pick for me here because he provides so much in several categories, but I can’t look past Keldon Johnson. Johnson is a steal on FanDuel for $5.7k, and his projection of 33 points makes him one of the better overall values tonight. He’s coming off a very good performance.

While D’Angelo Russell has the higher projection tonight, knowing Beasley’s recent history with the Spurs, I’d place my bets on him. He’s available for $6.5k and has a fantasy projection of 29.7 points.

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Betting

Spurs Spread: -8.5

Spurs Moneyline: -380

Wolves Spread: +8.5

Wolves Moneyline: +310

Over/Under Points Total: 224 points

The San Antonio Spurs are heavy favorites tonight against the Timberwolves at home. There’s been a lot of line movement and the spread has opened up a bit since open as well. The Spurs are 5-4 as the favorite and Minnesota is 4-14 as the underdog.

For more game coverage, follow our live updates on Twitter tonight at @projectspurs.

The post San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves 2/3/21: Lineups, Live Stream, Preview, Betting Odds appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves 2/3/21: Lineups, Live Stream, Preview, Betting Odds