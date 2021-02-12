Entering tonight’s game, the San Antonio Spurs and Atlanta Hawks are both looking for a win after losses in their most previous games.

The Spurs are currently 6th in the Western Conference and although they are coming off a loss in their back-to-back against the Golden State Warriors, they have won three of their last four games and have a 14-11 record. Tonight’s game begins the Spurs’ annual road trip, although it is just seven games this season. They have been 7-3 on the road this season so the road could be a welcome place for them.

The Hawks are 8th in the East with an 11-13 record and they are 4-6 in their last 10 games. Atlanta hasn’t proven to give them a true home-court advantage as they are currently 6-7 at State Farm Arena.

San Antonio Spurs vs Atlanta Hawks Streaming info



Date: 2/12/21

Time: 6:30 PM CST

Arena: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Channel: Fox Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southeast

Live Streaming: SilverandBlack.TV, Fubo, Hulu+, Fox Sports Go

Injury Report

Spurs: LaMarcus Aldridge (Out).

Hawks: Kris Dunn, De’Andre Hunter, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Rajon Rondo (Out).

Spurs Projected Starting 5

PG: Dejounte Murray

SG: Devin Vassell

SF: Keldon Johnson

PF: DeMar DeRozan

C: Jakob Poeltl

Spurs Analysis

Back-to-backs are challenging enough, but the Spurs have seemed to really struggle with them this season. A day after beating Stephen Curry and the Warriors, the Spurs got blown out by the same Warriors 114-91 on Tuesday night (Recap).

The Warriors’ defense forced the Spurs into several turnovers and the Spurs couldn’t get stops of their own the other way.

“When you’re not getting stops, it’s hard to win a game,” said guard Dejounte Murray of the loss.

Tonight’s game will be the first time the Spurs and Hawks face off this season and the defense will have to be much better, especially in the backcourt as they face off against a hot-shooting duo in Trae Young and Kevin Huerter. Devin Vassell, who got his first start on Tuesday night, could start again opposite Huerter, but with White back in the lineup, that’s also an option for Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.

Hawks Projected Starting 5

PG: Trae Young

SG: Kevin Huerter

SF: Cam Reddish

PF: John Collins

C: Clint Capela

Hawks Analysis

With LaMarcus Aldridge still out, the Hawks will likely look to get John Collins involved early. He’s been putting up big numbers lately and he’s always played well against the Spurs.

The Hawks enter tonight’s game after a close 118-117 loss to Luke Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. While Collins had 33 points and eight rebounds, and Young finished with 25 points and 15 assists, defensively the Hawks had their issues with stopping some of the Mavs’ secondary scorers off the bench.

“We’ve got to get stops,” Atlanta guard Kevin Huerter said. “It comes down to 37 points in the fourth quarter.”

Huerter has been on a hot streak lately, and with the Spurs issues guarding the three-point line, if they sag off him to try and double Young, Huertercan heat up in a hurry and make the Spurs pay.

San Antonio Spurs and Hawks DFS Picks

This is a game that seems like it will have Keldon Johnson’s fingerprints all over it, so he’d be my pick for a player that comes cheap enough that can easily end up with some solid fantasy points.

Trae Young is the easy stud pick here, but I’d look at John Collins, who will likely draw DeMar DeRozan and have a mismatch.

Spurs vs. Hawks Betting

Spurs Spread: +2

Spurs Moneyline: +110

Hawks Spread: -2

Hawks Moneyline: -130

Over/Under Points Total: 225 points

The Atlanta Hawks are slight favorites to get the home win tonight. Both teams are 13-2-8 against the spread. The Hawks are 7-4 as the favorite and the Spurs are 6-6 as the underdog.

