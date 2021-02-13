After an invincible run in Indianapolis, the Ken Roczen Show will open for a two-night stand Saturday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida — site of Round 7 in the AMA Monster Energy Supercross Series With three consecutive victories, Roczen has taken a 16-point lead over Cooper Webb in the 450 standings after a perfect run at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. It’s the longest career winning streak in Supercross for the Honda rider, who had gone four years (amidst several injuries) without consecutive victories. Defending series champion Eli Tomac trails by 24 points in third after getting collected in a late incident in Round 6. There have been four winners in the first six 450 races as the series now heads to a three-event swing in Florida — twice at Orlando and a March 6 stop at famed Daytona International Speedway. The Sunshine State tripleheader will be held at outdoor venues after the season opened with six races at indoor stadiums in Houston and Indianapolis. In the 250 standings, Colt Nichols leads by seven points over Christian Craig, who won Round 6 in Indy to snap Nichols’ streak of three consecutive victories. Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 7 of the 2021 Supercross season Saturday:

The decision to move the season opener from California is purely economical, as the Golden State isn’t permitting fans to gather en masse, and the sports industry relies heavily on ticketing and concessions.

“Up until recently, Angel Stadium, Petco, and Oakland couldn’t really talk to us about what was going to happen because they didn’t know. I’m optimistic, but who knows. California could slide into April if it opens up, but that remains to be seen.”

The state of Texas has hosted a number of sporting events with limited fans in attendance during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the 2020 World Series, Houston, and Dallas NFL games, and some NBA markets have also allowed fans. Like those events, health and safety measures are in place for the AMA Supercross 2021 season opener, and as the season continues on to Indianapolis next month.

Not since Ryan Dungey in 2017 has a champion repeated in Monster Energy AMA Supercross in the 450SX class, and last year’s winner, Eli Tomac of the Kawasaki team, looks to get it done. Tomac is no stranger to repeating, having defended his AMA Pro Motocross series championship back in 2018 in the 450cc class.

Round 6 marks the end of the Indy residency. By far the most “jumpy” of the three, it also boasts the firmest dirt we have seen so far. That should help provide a more predictable surface for the main events but could also make cornering a bit more tricky. It’s certainly the most interesting layout we have seen, featuring four distinct rhythm sections. The jumps aren’t overly tall or steep but there are a few different ways to approach them. With the first two Indy rounds being a bit more straight forward, look for riders to explore a few bigger options today.

There is only one short whoops section, putting a smile on the face of riders like Marvin Musquin and Cooper Webb. With the entry being immediately out of a tight corner, speed won’t really be a factor. Most riders will jump in and jump out by main event time, also a nice coup for Musquin and Webb, as well as a rider like Zach Osborne. These riders all excel at jumping whoops

In winning last season, he became the fifth rider in history to win titles in the 450SX and 250SX classes of the Monster Energy Supercross and the AMA Pro Motocross classes of 450cc and 250cc. His defense gets started in the Group A qualifiers against a former champion who looks to get back on top in Cooper Webb, the 2018 Monster Energy AMA Supercross 450SX champion.

Saturday, January 16 Houston NBCSN 6 p.m. ET Tuesday, January 19 Houston NBCSN* 10:30 p.m. ET Saturday, January 23 Houston NBCSN 8 p.m. ET Saturday, January 30 Indianapolis NBCSN 8 p.m. ET Sunday, January 31 Indianapolis NBC** 5 p.m. ET Tuesday, February 2 Indianapolis NBCSN* 11 p.m. ET Saturday, February 6 Indianapolis NBCSN 8 p.m. ET Saturday, February 13 Orlando NBCSN 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, February 20 Orlando NBCSN 7 p.m. ET Saturday, March 6 Daytona NBCSN 7 p.m. ET Saturday, March 13 Arlington NBCSN 7 p.m. ET Tuesday, March 16 Arlington NBCSN* 10:30 p.m. ET Saturday, March 20 Arlington NBCSN* 10:30 p.m. ET Saturday, April 10 Atlanta NBC 3 p.m. ET Tuesday, April 13 Atlanta NBCSN* 10 p.m. ET Saturday, April 17 Atlanta NBCSN* 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday, April 24 Salt Lake City NBCSN 7 p.m. ET Saturday, May 1 Salt Lake City NBCSN 10 p.m. ET Sunday, May 2 Salt Lake City NBC** 1:30 p.m. ET

2021 AMA Supercross Preview

Thanks, JT. As for the series, Ken Roczen is rocking with two-straight wins and hopes for the Indy sweep tonight. Same thing in the 250 class for Colt Nichols . It’s up to a host of riders to stem that momentum right now. Check out 10 Things to Watch for more storylines. Jason Anderson is back on track today after dislocating his finger on Tuesday. Honda’s Jett Lawrence is making his return to action after several hard crashes stopped him from racing on Tuesday. Suzuki’s John Short went down in the first turn of the 250 main and didn’t complete the race, he’s also back in action tonight.

“It’s pretty hectic; there’s so many fast guys,” he said. “You’re in that heat of the battle. I was thinking I was farther up than I was, but there’s just that many fast guys. I was battling outside the top 10 with Cooper. There are so many good guys in this class, it’s crazy. Fast starts are super, super important.”

Fourth-place finisher Adam Cianciarulo said “you can always said it’s hard to make up time … everyone’s really close” but noted the softer dirt combined with ruts getting deeper on the end of corners made passing “exceptionally difficult.

“It’s something with the way the ruts form,” he said. “It’s hard to cross those ruts and really block someone off. It makes it more difficult to pass. For more update vist Main Source of the article here

