This Valentine's Day, the attention of the racing world will be on Daytona Beach, Florida, as NASCAR revs up for one of its most anticipated races: the Daytona 500. Race car driver Denny Hamlin will attempt to join the elite group of NASCAR competitors who have won the competition at least four times. Old-school champions Richard Petty and Cale Yarborough are the only other drivers who have accomplished this feat.

Daytona 500 viewing info

Date: Sunday, Feb. 14

Sunday, Feb. 14 Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET Location: Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Florida TV channel: FOX

FOX Streaming: FuboTV

First airing live on television in 1979, the race earned its status as a trailblazer by changing how millions of Americans consumed the sport of racing. Fans could now enjoy the Daytona 500 without the hassle of visiting a Florida speedway, and racing was able to break into mainstream culture like never before.

Last year’s race ended on a frightening note, with driver Ryan Newman in serious condition at the hospital after an accident during the final lap. Newman was able to recover, but other drivers who have been in wrecks during the Daytona 500 have not been as fortunate. In 2001, racing legend Dale Earnhardt Sr. was tragically killed in a last lap crash.

The 200-lap race will be held at Daytona International Speedway on February 14. In addition to Hamlin, I’m keeping my eyes on Joey Logano, Kyle Larson, and Ryan Blaney as top contenders.

Below, we detailed how you can watch the event via Fox and several live TV streaming services so you can catch every lap from the comfort of your living room.

How to watch 2021 Daytona 500 Live stream from anywhere?

The Daytona 500 starts at 2:30 p.m. ET. on February 14, and the race will be broadcast on Fox. If your current pay-TV service includes Fox, you can simply watch the event on cable or through the Fox Sports app.

What channel is the Daytona 500 on?

FOX’s broadcast will go back to a three-man booth after previously only featuring play-by-play announcer Mike Joy and analyst Jeff Gordon. Former Cup Series driver Clint Bowyer will join the team to fill the void left behind by Darrell Waltrip, who retired following the 2019 season.

Watch Daytona 500 live NASCAR Race from UK

Good news for UK motorsports fans: you’ll be able to watch live coverage of the Daytona 500 on Premier Sports 2.

Daytona 500 qualifying coverage starts at 12.30am Thursday, followed by coverage of The Great American Race from 7pm on Sunday.

Premier Sports can be streamed from a mobile or tablet device, or cast from your phone to your TV. Access to the Premier Sports Player website costs just £9.99 per month.

In addition to NASCAR racing, Premier Sports is home to coverage of La Liga, Serie A and Dutch Eredivisie football. So it’s great value for money.

Premier Sports is also available to Sky TV customers for £11.99 per month, or a £99 annual charge, and has an online player available for the same monthly charge or for an £89 lump sum.

Checkout from Australia 2021 Daytona 500 raceing

Fox Sports has the rights to screen the 2021 Nascar Cup Series down under. Aussies seeking a Daytona 500 live stream should click onto Kayo Sports.

The streaming platform’s premium package costs AU$35 per month but you can grab a free 14-day trial here.

The other option is to watch Daytona events through NASCAR’s TrackPass service. The pricing for Australians is $15 per month or $125 per year.

Qualifying results

1 – Alex Bowman

2 – William Byron

3 – Aric Almirola

4 – Bubba Wallace

5 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

6 – Kevin Harvick

7 – Christopher Bell

8 – Ryan Preece

9 – Austin Dillon

10 – Daniel Suarez

11 – Chase Elliott

11 – Denny Hamlin

13 – David Ragan

14 – Kurt Busch

15 – Kyle Larson

16 – Kyle Busch

17 – Matt DiBenedetto

18 – Ryan Blaney

19 – Austin Cindric

20 – Kaz Grala

21 – Joey Logano

22 – Chase Briscoe

23 – Ryan Newman

24 – Ross Chastain

25 – Cole Custer

26 – Brad Keselowski

27 – Michael McDowell

28 – Martin Truex Jr.

29 – Erik Jones

30 – Chris Buescher

31 – Tyler Reddick

32 – Anthony Alfredo

33 – Ty Dillon

34 – Jamie McMurray

35 – Corey LaJoie

36 – Quin Houff

37 – Garrett Smithley

38 – B.J. McLeod

39 – Timmy Hill

40 – Cody Ware

41 – Joey Gase

42 – Josh Bilicki

43 – Derrike Cope

43 – Noah Gragson

Ahead of the Great American Race, the qualifying events will determine the order and position of each driver. The 1-2 finishers in the pole qualifying will get the front row for the Daytona 500. Once the rest of the poll qualifying numbers are determined, those results are used for the Duel races. Drivers who finished in odd numbered spots will participate in Duel number one. Even numbered positions will race in the second of the two Duels. For more info visit orginal news source.

