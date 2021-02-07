The 2021 Super Bowl halftime show will begin at around 8:30 p.m. ET, approximately 90 minutes after kickoff. NFL, Pepsi & Roc Nation have announced that the Super Bowl 2021 halftime show performers will be a Pop star. Best way to watch Miley Cyrus’ Super Bowl Halftime show 2021 online for free.

In a 10-minute press conference, The Weeknd confirmed he’s put his own money into getting just the Super Bowl sets he wants. Although game organizers cover all production costs, the singer put up $7 million to “make this halftime show 2021.

The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show has featured some of music’s biggest names. Last year’s performers were Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, who brought down the house with their energetic, Latinx-infused pop extravaganza.

The Super Bowl LV Halftime show will take place live from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida between the second and third quarters of the game. For information on how to watch Super Bowl LV and the halftime show, click HERE.

Super Bowl Halftime Show 2021 Start time

The game kicks off at 6.30pm Eastern time, which is 11.30pm Irish time, and, taking stoppages and ad breaks into account, the halftime show should start around 90 minutes later, at 1am on Monday morning. So the weekend will be over by the time The Weeknd bounds onto our screens.

What channel is the Super Bowl halftime on?

CBS Sports will coverage The 2021 Super Bowl and halftime show also. For TV or satellite subscriber, you should not precisely throw your service away since you have the chance to watch Super Bowl 2021 halftime show through your favorite channels. With your TV credentials, you will be able to open access to the CBS and CBS Sports app and websites. Watch Live Halftime Show Free Online

Who’s performing at the Super Bowl halftime show?

Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan will sing the national anthem, “The Star-Spangled Banner,” just before kickoff. R&B singer H.E.R. will perform “America the Beautiful.”

The Weeknd will headline the Super Bowl halftime show, sponsored by Pepsi. The Weeknd is known for hits like “Blinding Lights” and “Earned It.” The entire show will take place in the stands of Raymond James Stadium, rather than on a stage in the field.

Meanwhile, five of his singles reached the summit of the US Billboard Hot 100. These include The Hills, Can’t Feel My Face, Starboy, Heartless, and Blinding Lights. The Weeknd has also scored a string of top 10 hits on the US Billboard Hot 100, including Love Me Harder (featuring Ariana Grande), Call Out My Name, Pray For Me (featuring Kendrick Lamar), I Feel It Coming (featuring Daft Punk), Earned It, and Smile (featuring Juice World).

Who is singing the national anthem?

Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan will deliver “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the game. Additionally, H.E.R. will sing “America the Beautiful.”

Super Bowl halftime show 2021 COVID-19 changes

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, new health and safety guidelines will be in place for the entire event. Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium normally holds more than 65,000, but due to pandemic restrictions, only about 25,000 fans will attend the game, including 7,500 vaccinated health care workers who’ve been given free tickets.

2021 Super Bowl halftime show setlist

Love Me Harder with Ariana Grande (2014)

Earned It (2014)

The Hills (2015)

Can’t Feel My Face (2015)

In the Night (2015)

Starboy featuring Daft Punk (2016)

I Feel It Coming featuring Daft Punk (2016)

Pray For Me with Kendrick Lamar (2018)

Call Out My Name (2018)

Heartless (2019)

Blinding Lights (2019)

In Your Eyes (2020)

Save Your Tears (2020)

How to watch Super Bowl halftime show 2021

We’re going to share with you the best way to watch Super Bowl LV Halftime Show live online.

The Halftime Show for the Super Bowl 2021 will happen at 8:30 PM ET. The Key to watch Super Bowl 55 halftime show is to find the providers which include the official broadcaster of the event.

CBS Sports: CBSSports.com will be streaming the game on its website without requiring any pay-TV authentication. Mobile apps for CBS Sports, the NFL app and Yahoo Sports will also all stream the game for free on phones and tablets.

YouTube TV: YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes all the channels NFL fans need: CBS, ESPN and NFL Network. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area.

FuboTV: FuboTV costs $65 a month for its Family plan and includes CBS plus ESPN and the NFL Network for following all the pre-Super Bowl fun. Click here to see which local channels you get.

Sling TV: Sling TV has been a popular choice because it is the most affordable one. With only $30 per month, you can watch Super Bowl 2021. Consider purchasing its Sling Blue Package which includes CBS and CBS Sports.

Super Bowl Halftime Show 2021 from outside of USA

Canada: For Canadian viewers with cable, you will have two options to watch Super Bowl 55: TNS and CTV. If you want to watch superbowl halftime live online without cable you can go DAZN and TSN Direct

United Kingdom: The UK viewers can tune in to BBC One to watch Super Bowl 55. Or, you could tune in to Sky Sports HD to see the halftime show in HD quality.

Germany: Germany viewers can watch Super Bowl 55 through the SAT 1. If you want to watch it live stream, consider choosing DAZN as the original Germany live streaming service.

Mexico: Tuning in the ESPN and TV Azteca to watch Halftime show is the right thing to do.

