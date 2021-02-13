Tonight in Las Vegas, former welterweight training partners Kamara Usman and Gilbert Burns will face off for Usman’s championship belt.

It’s rare in the UFC that training partners square off, and in fact Daniel Cormier chose not to compete at heavyweight due to his AKA partner Cain Velasquez competing in that division.

Usman/Burns and Gastelum/Heinisch personally – I’ve got a (video) interview with Ian Heinisch dropping on @barstoolsports this afternoon and his story is just wild https://t.co/HMyXRLTVdQ — Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) February 13, 2021

But after Burns’ impressive win over former titleholder Tyron Woodley, he said he wouldn’t mind squaring off against his training partner in order to strap the championship belt around his waist.

When UFC 258 will start, What is the venue for?

UFC 258 will be held on February 13 at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, bouts in the UK, Asia and Australia will take place on February 14. The main card starts at 8:30 AM IST (Sunday) and the preliminary card starts at 5 AM IST (Sunday). Watch Prelim and early prelims fight for UFC 258 Live stream FIGHT PASS LINK

UFC 258: Usman vs Burns Live stream (Main Card)

Usman since left Sanford MMA in Florida and has now joined Trevor Wittman, who also trains Justin Gaethje.

You can watch the main event championship fight exclusively on pay-per-view package , which does require a subscription and purchase of the fight.

Usman’s former team believes Burns has the advantage, but only those two and their trainers know who got the best of their spars and training sessions, but Burns’ challenge to some feels like he felt like he got the better of the champion Usman.

Under Card Action for UFC 258

The undercard has some interesting fights as well. In the co-main event, women’s flyweights will face off as up-and-coming star Maybe Barber likely takes on her biggest challenge yet in Alexa Grasso.

Prelims

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Anthony Hernandez

Belal Muhammad vs. Dhiego Lima

Polyana Viana vs. Mallory Martin

Andre Ewell vs. Chris Gutierrez

Early Prelims

Ricky Simon vs. Brian Kelleher

Gabe vs. Philip Rowe

Gillian Robertson vs. Miranda Maverick

In a middleweight bout, Kelvin Gastelum, a title contender , will be back in action against the 15th ranked Ian Heinisch. Gastelum is coming off three straight losses against some major competition against Israel Adesanya, Darren Till and Jack Hermansson.

Heinisch, nicknamed “The Hurricane” is coming off a big win in a round one knockout of UFC legend Gerald Meerschaert.

We’ll see if the Hurricane can provide the same action once again against a heavy puncher in his own right in Gastelum. Don’t be surprised if this one competes for the Fight of the Night Bonus.

