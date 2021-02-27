The weekend may be here, but be sure to schedule in a short nap at some point this evening, because the World Boxing Organization has a fantastic heavyweight scheduled for Saturday night in New Zealand, which means the early hours of the morning for those in the United Kingdom and the United States. The 12th ranked Joseph Parker will be taking on the current interim WBO Oriental Heavy Title holder in 36th ranked Junior Fa. Checkout the Parker vs Fa Fight online

Parker (27-2) enters the fight coming off of three straight wins by TKO dating back to December of 2018. A former WBO World Heavy title holder, Parker had a couple of unanimous decisions go against him early in 2018, including when he lost the title to Anthony Joshua that March, but his recent roll has him hopeful to claim the belt once again, and taking down Junior Fa would do a great deal to help him do just that. Watch Fa vs Parker Live stream online for free

Fa (19-0) is on a perfect run going back to 2016, but Parker is clearly his toughest challenge yet. The task for Fa will be to finish Parker, as 20 Joseph’s 27 victories have come by way of KO or TKO, and Junior tends to take fights to a decision. The Oriental Heavy Title is a ten-round bout, and Fa went the distance in his fight for the interim title against Devin Vargas who was 21-5 at the time of the fight in November of 2019.

A win by either fighter will surely elevate them in the rankings, and for Fa specifically, it would lend a lot more credibility to his clean sheet.

Before you take your nap, here’s the information you need for watching the action.

How to live stream Parker vs Fa Fight Online?

The Parker vs. Fa fight will be shown on DAZN in the UK and USA and across the globe, and will be shown on a per-pay-view basis on Spark Sport in New Zealand.

What: World Boxing Organization Oriental Heavy Title Match

Where: Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand

Fight Card Start: 7:30pm NZST local / 6:30am UK / 1:30am EST USA

Main Event Start (approx): 10:30pm NZST / 9:30am UK / 4:30am EST USA

Where to Watch: Spark Sport (NZ) / DAZN (USA and UK)*

*DAZN is available in the Canada, Japan, Austria, Switzerland, Germany, Italy and Spain

The Fight Card

Joseph Parker vs. Junior Fa; Heavyweights

Hemi Ahio vs. Julius Long; Heavyweights

Nikolas Charalampous vs. Panuve Helu; Cruiserweights

David Nyika vs Jesse Maio; Cruiserweights

Alrie Meleisea vs. Lani Daniels; Heavyweights

Jerome Pampellone vs. Antz Amouta; Light Heavyweights

Richie Hadlow vs. Obedi Maguchi; Super Lightweights

John Parker vs. Egelani Taito; Light Heavyweights

Phil Telea vs. Niro Iuta; Super Heavyweight

Where is the Parker vs. Fa fight happening?

Joseph Parker will fight Junior Fa on Saturday 27th February 2021 at Spark Arena, Auckland in New Zealand. Fans will be in attendance due to the relaxed coronavirus restrictions for those already in the country.

Joseph Parker record and bio

Nationality: New Zealand

Born: January 9, 1992

Height: 6’4″

Reach: 76″

Total fights: 29

Record: 27-2 (21 KOs)

Junior Fa record and bio

Nationality: New Zealand

Born: Jun. 17, 1990

Height: 6’5″

Reach: 80.5″

Total fights: 19

Record: 19-0 (10 KOs)

