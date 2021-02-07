Super Bowl Sunday is nearly here! In what may as well be a national holiday, millions of people will plan parties around some of the best food, football and commercials. With continued legalization of sports betting, placing wagers on the big game only adds to Sunday’s experience.

However, throwing money down on the big game can be a bit intimidating if you are unsure on exactly how to bet on the Super Bowl.

This article will serve as the best comprehensive betting guide for Super Bowl LV. We will discuss the odds, break down the game, find the strangest props bets, state the most lucrative prop bets, look at the Super Bowl betting trends and even share with you the best food to have at your party. In other words, you will have all of your questions answered about how to bet on the Super Bowl this weekend.

Start Time and Game Info

Kansas City Chiefs (16-2, 8-0 Away) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (14-5, 5-3 Home)

Date: Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021

Time: 6:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Raymond James Stadium — Tampa, FL

TV Coverage: CBS (watch online)

Super Bowl Odds

All NFL betting odds are courtesy of Bovada Sportsbook

Moneyline: KC: (-160) | TB: (+140)

Spread: KC: -3 (-110) | TB: +3 (-110)

Total: 56 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: KC: (61% tickets; 70% money) | TB: (39% tickets, 30% money)

Super Bowl LV Betting Trends

All-time, Super Bowl betting favorites are 34-19 SU but just 25-25-3 against the spread (ATS).

NFL betting underdogs are 13-6 ATS in the last 18 SBs (9-4 in the last 13).

Outright SB winners are 45-6-3 ATS in the previous 54 Super Bowls.

In the last 24 SB matchups between unequal playoff seeds, the team that is the higher playoff seed is just 2-14-2 ATS.

The first 54 SBs have been an even 27-27 split between the AFC and NFC, but the NFC does have a 27-24-3 all-time ATS advantage.

AFC teams are 5-2 both SU and ATS in the last seven SBs.

NFL betting underdogs of six points or less have never covered a SB point spread without winning the game outright.

In the 53 SBs that have had totals wagering, the over has gone 27-25-1.

The under is 8-3 in the last 11 SBs with a total greater than 50 points.

In the 17 SBs in which both teams scored 20 or more points, 14 have gone over the total.

2021 Super Bowl Prop Bets If you are wondering how to bet on the Super Bowl, you must understand that this event in particular is known for the hundreds of prop bets to choose from. Every sportsbook has their own variety, and they can get pretty obscure. It can be overwhelming at first, but we have a variety of Super Bowl prop bet articles for you to look at! Super Bowl Coin Toss Betting Trends and Analysis Some say betting on sports is a coin flip. For the Super Bowl, the most popular prop of all is indeed the coin flip! While logic would say you have a 50/50 chance at either result, there may be an edge for you to jump on. Reading our Super Bowl coin toss breakdown and insights is well worth the read. Best Halftime Show Prop Bets For those who aren’t interested in the football, we also have a halftime show, featuring The Weeknd. Of course, we also have a breakdown of the best halftime show prop bets! Craziest Super Bowl Prop Bets Will the commentators mention Dogecoin? Do the cameras catch Tom Brady throwing a tantrum. Will one of the coaches have a dicknose? What’s a dicknose?! It’s worth checking out these crazy Super Bowl prop bets! NFL DFS Monkey Knife Fight Picks If you live in a place where sports betting isn’t legal, you should try out Monkey Knife Fight! It’s an NFL DFS site where you play props instead of player lineups. Have the fun of sports betting on this NFL DFS site. Also, you can use the promo code PLAYOFFS100 to get double your deposit, so check out our winning MKF picks.

