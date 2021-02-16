John Diaz, Jonas Clark, and Michael De Leon give you the latest and review the last four Austin Spurs games in the bubble.

Is Luka Samanic the new Captain Late, should Bob Woodward’s days as a Spurs be extended beyond his time in Orlando, some of our standout players, and a look at this afternoon’s game against the Canton Charge.

Oh and yes, Austin Spurs Fiesta uniforms. We sound off with our opinions on these.

