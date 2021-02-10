John, Jonas and Mike give you an Austin Spurs bubble preview and talk about the media sessions Jonas participated in for Luka Samanic and coach Matt Nielsen.

Podcast topics:

SPURS STARTED TRAINING CAMP ON SUNDAY, JANUARY 31ST

WILL START SEASON WITH A BACK TO BACK VS MEMPHIS HUSTLE AND LAKELAND MAGIC (BOTH GAMES ON ESPN+)

INTERVIEWS WITH LUKE AND COACH NEILSEN

SCHEDULE

FIVE GAMES IN FIRST WEEK, NEARLY HALF THEIR SCHEDULE

MEMPHIS HUSTLE

LAKELAND MAGIC

ERIE BAYHAWKS

FORT WAYNE MAD ANTS

CANTON CHARGE

Follow us on Twitter: John | Jonas | Mike

Download

The post Forever Toros Ep. 7: 15 pounds of ink appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Forever Toros Ep. 7: 15 pounds of ink