John, Jonas and Mike give you an Austin Spurs bubble preview and talk about the media sessions Jonas participated in for Luka Samanic and coach Matt Nielsen.

Podcast topics:

  • SPURS STARTED TRAINING CAMP ON SUNDAY, JANUARY 31ST
  • WILL START SEASON WITH A BACK TO BACK VS MEMPHIS HUSTLE AND LAKELAND MAGIC (BOTH GAMES ON ESPN+)
  • INTERVIEWS WITH LUKE AND COACH NEILSEN
  • SCHEDULE
  • FIVE GAMES IN FIRST WEEK, NEARLY HALF THEIR SCHEDULE
  • MEMPHIS HUSTLE
  • LAKELAND MAGIC
  • ERIE BAYHAWKS
  • FORT WAYNE MAD ANTS
  • CANTON CHARGE

Follow us on Twitter: John | Jonas | Mike

Download

The post Forever Toros Ep. 7: 15 pounds of ink appeared first on Project Spurs.

View the original article on Project Spurs: Forever Toros Ep. 7: 15 pounds of ink