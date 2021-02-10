John, Jonas and Mike give you an Austin Spurs bubble preview and talk about the media sessions Jonas participated in for Luka Samanic and coach Matt Nielsen.
Podcast topics:
- SPURS STARTED TRAINING CAMP ON SUNDAY, JANUARY 31ST
- WILL START SEASON WITH A BACK TO BACK VS MEMPHIS HUSTLE AND LAKELAND MAGIC (BOTH GAMES ON ESPN+)
- INTERVIEWS WITH LUKE AND COACH NEILSEN
- SCHEDULE
- FIVE GAMES IN FIRST WEEK, NEARLY HALF THEIR SCHEDULE
- MEMPHIS HUSTLE
- LAKELAND MAGIC
- ERIE BAYHAWKS
- FORT WAYNE MAD ANTS
- CANTON CHARGE
