After nine days of competition, the 2021 Scotties Tournament of Hearts closes on Sunday, beginning with a tiebreaker and then ending with a gold-medal showdown..

Canada’s national women’s curling championship began Feb. 19 with 18 teams hitting the sheets in Calgary, Alta. Normally scheduled to take place with 16 teams — and two teams duking it out for a wild-card entry — Curling Canada opted to expand to ensure more than one game for the teams that normally would have played for the last spot because of the travel and COVID-19 protocols undertaken. It marked the first time in the tournament’s history that the field was expanded.

We left it all out there but came up short of our playoff hopes. We want to send a heartfelt thanks to @CurlingCanada and everyone who made this bubble Scotties a success. Thank you to our fans and generous sponsors for their loyal and continued support. #STOH2021 pic.twitter.com/EB8nmw08q2 — Team Jennifer Jones (@TeamJJonesCurl) February 28, 2021

When is the 2021 Scotties Tournament of Hearts playoffs?

Tiebreaker

Date: Sunday, Feb. 28

Sunday, Feb. 28 Time: 10 a.m. ET

10 a.m. ET Rinks: Alberta (Walker) vs. Manitoba (Jones)

The two teams were tied after the championship pool and will now meet for a spot in the semifinals. Alberta, based in Edmonton and skipped by Laura Walker, defeated Manitoba in Draw 20.

Semifinal

Date: Sunday, Feb. 28

Sunday, Feb. 28 Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET Rinks: Canada (Einarson) vs. tiebreaker winner

Canada (Einarson) vs. tiebreaker winner Live Stream: Click here To watch Now

Einarson and her team won gold last year and will be looking to get back in the final on Sunday.

Gold medal

Date: Sunday, Feb. 28

Sunday, Feb. 28 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Rinks: Ontario (Homan) vs. semifinal winner

Ontario (Homan) vs. semifinal winner Live Stream: Click here To watch Now

Homan, who skipped Canada at the 2018 Sochi Olympics, is a three-time Scotties winner: 2014 for Team Canada and 2013 and 2017 for Ontario. She won silver in 2019 and 2020 for Ontario, losing last year to Einarson.

What channel is the 2021 Scotties Tournament of Hearts playoffs on in Canada?

The Scotties will be broadcast on TSN and RDS2, with live streaming available on TSN.ca, the TSN app and ESPN+.

Where is the 2021 Scotties Tournament of Hearts taking place?

Originally scheduled to take place in Thunder Bay, Ont., teams are now competing in a bubble in Calgary, Alta. The Markin MacPhail Centre in Canada Olympic Park is serving as the host.

Will there be fans in attendance?

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, fans will not be allowed to be in attendance for this year’s tournament. The bubble in Calgary is similar to the ones for the NHL (Edmonton and Toronto) and the 2021 IIHF World Juniors Championship (Edmonton).

What is the purse for the 2021 Scotties Tournament of Hearts?

In 2020, the purses for the women’s and men’s curling championships (Tim Hortons Brier) were equal for the first time.

With 18 teams competing in 2021, the amounts awarded decreased slightly (down $5,000 each for first, second and third) to accommodate the extra teams.

Here’s the breakdown for 2021:

Total purse: $300,000

1st: $100,000

2nd: $60,000

3rd: $40,000

Championship Pool (4th-8th): $15,000

Non-Championship Pool (9th-18th): $2,500

2021 Scotties Tournament of Hearts pool standings

Split into two pools of nine, teams will compete in eight round-robin games. The top four teams (with their records transferring over) will then advance to the Championship Pool, where they will play four games — one against the top four teams from the other pool.

In 2021, there will be no page playoff; the top team will automatically advance to the final and the second and third-place teams will battle for the other championship-game spot.

Pool A

Team Games Wins Losses Canada (Einarson) 6 6 0 Ontario (Homan) 5 5 1 Alberta (Walker) 6 4 2 Wild Card #3 (Peterson) 7 4 3 Northwest Territories (Galusha) 6 3 3 Wild Card #2 (Zacharias) 6 2 4 Northern Ontario (Burns) 6 2 4 Nova Scotia (Brothers) 7 2 5 Yukon (Eby) 6 0 6

Pool B

Team Games Wins Losses Quebec (St-Georges) 6 4 2 Wild Card #1 (Fleury) 6 4 2 Prince Edward Island (Birt) 5 3 2 Saskatchewan (Anderson) 5 3 2 Manitoba (Jones) 5 3 2 British Columbia (Brown) 5 3 2 Newfoundland and Labrador (Hill) 5 2 3 New Brunswick (Adams) 5 2 3 Nunavut (Eddy)1 6 0 6

Scotties Tournament of Hearts Wild Card , schedule results

Tiebreaker (Feb. 28, 10 a.m. ET)

If necessary

Semifinal (Feb. 28, 2:30 p.m. ET)

Sheet B

Third place

Second place

Gold medal (Feb. 28, 8:30 p.m. ET)

Sheet B

First place

Semifinal winner

