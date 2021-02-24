Fresh off its first win of the year (and its first of the Bev Priestman era), Canada will shoot for two in a row when they face Brazil on Wednesday in their final match at the 2021 SheBelieves Cup. [Today’s match will air on FOX Sports 1 via your TV provider. If you don’t have cable, you can watch the game online by signing up here

After opening the tournament with a tough 1-0 loss to the United States, Canada responded by eking out a gritty 1-0 win over Argentina courtesy of an injury-time goal from substitute Sarah Stratigakis.

Even though Canada laboured against the over-matched South Americans, Priestman heralded her team for sticking with it and pulling out the victory.

Canada vs Brazil Match Info:

Date: Wednesday, February 24

Start Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Canada would have to win by a three-goal differential and hope that the USA loses to Argentina. Defeating Brazil by one goal is an already difficult task but add two more goals and Argentina ending the USWNT’s 25-game-win-streak, and it just sounds impossible. Nonetheless, head coach Bev Priestman is not necessarily focused on the results.

Priestman, who was hired in October 2020, is making the best of the 2021 SheBelieves Cup to build an identity for the team and develop young prospects. With the Summer Olympics set to start in five months, the 34-year-old manager is in the process of identifying the players that best fit her project. At the same time, Canada is producing exciting prospects who are looking to crack into the senior team.

USWNT vs. Argentina Preview According CBS Sports

The United States women’s national team can lock up the SheBelieves Cup with a victory against the lowest-ranked nation in the four-squad tournament.

USA vs Argentina Game Details:

Date: Wednesday, February 24

Start Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

The Americans, who are No. 1 in the FIFA world rankings, take on joint-31st Argentina in the competition finale on Wednesday at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Vlatko Andonovski’s team defeated Canada and Brazil to top the table with six points. The only way the USWNT can lose first place is if it falls unexpectedly to Argentina.

However, an upset victory does not seem to be in the cards for the South American side, which has not beaten the USWNT in three previous meetings and carries a minus-four goal differential into the game.

USWNT vs Brazil SheBelieves Cup 2021 Teams update

Team USWNT: The team has been presented with some different challenges during the tournament after facing Canada and Brazil respectively. They’ll go up against some talented strikers against Argentina, but are considered heavy favorites in this match overall. Head coach Vlatko Andonovski has suggested that there will be additional player rotation during the third and final match. No matter the lineup changes, the team will likely still continue their signature press against Argentina and their finishing in the final third will likely be more clinical in this third and final match of the tournament.

Team Argentina: The team was invited to participate in the tournament after Japan made the decision to pull out of the competition due to concerns over COVID-19. The South American team has impressed in their two previous matches despite not picking up results. The team will welcome back Adriana Sachs and Eliana Stabile after they sat out previous matches due to inconclusive testing protocols, while Natalie Juno will unfortunately miss her third and final match of the tournament after repeated inconclusive tests. The team was dealt and additional blow as defender Lorena Benítez is also out with a torn ACL and will likely look to forward Mariana Larroquette to have a standout game

SheBelieves Cup schedule 2021

Date Match Time TV channel Feb. 18 Brazil vs Argentina 1 p.m. PT/ 4 p.m. ET Finished Feb. 18 USWNT vs Canada 4 p.m. PT/ 7 p.m. ET Finished Feb. 21 USWNT vs Brazil Live Noon PT/ 3 p.m. ET Finished Feb. 21 Argentina vs Canada Live 3 p.m. PT/ 6 p.m. ET Finished Feb. 24 Canada vs Brazil Live 1 p.m. PT/ 4 p.m. ET Fox Sports 1 Feb. 24 USWNT vs Argentina Live 4 p.m. PT/ 7 p.m. ET Fox Sports 1

Watch SheBelieves Cup 2021 Live stream without cable from USA, CANADA, BRAZIL and ARGENTINA

Global reach! More exciting broadcast news! The 2021 #SheBelievesCup presented by @Visa will be broadcast to a record-setting 27 countries around the world! — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) February 18, 2021

Brazil: Globo (SporTV)

Canada*: OneSoccer

Portugal: Canal 11

Spain: Gol TV (some matches will air on delay)

SportKlub will broadcast the games in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, Serbia, Slovenia and North Macedonia, the birth country of USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski.

Claro Sports will broadcast the games in Mexico, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, Dominican Republic, Panama, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Colombia, Peru, Venezuela, Ecuador, Chile, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Argentina (non-Argentina games).

Soccer United Marketing, U.S. Soccer’s commercial partner and representative, facilitated the international media rights with IMG, its global sales agent. For more info visit the main news source

