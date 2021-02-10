The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will celebrate the team’s Super Bowl 55 victory with a socially distant boat parade at 1 p.m. on Wednesday on the Hillsborough River. The parade route starts at Armature Works and will end at Sparkman Wharf. The boat parade will also be live-streamed and shared on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the city of Tampa, and FOX 13 News.

The parade is in celebration of the Bucs’ 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium Sunday. For people who cannot make it, the event will be live-streamed. An ADA accessible area will be set up on the Riverwalk behind the Tampa Convention Center.

The city says viewing areas that offer ample space for social distancing are being arranged and masks are required outdoors in all event zones and entertainment districts, including downtown and along the Tampa Riverwalk, per executive order 2021-07.

Here’s a look at the 2021 Boat Parade Details

Route: Hillsborough River in Tampa

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 10

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Watch Here

Bucs Parade 2021 Key Important Information

The following bridges will be temporarily closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic as the parade approaches and will immediately re-open after the Lombardi Trophy passes by:

Laurel Street Bridge

Cass Street Bridge

Kennedy Boulevard Bridge

Brorein Street Bridge

Platt Street Bridge

Boaters are required to stay at least 50 feet from the official vessels in the parade. Violations of the Safety Zone are enforceable under Florida State Statute 327.461(2), and could result in criminal charges.

“The waters along the parade route are considered a United States Coast Guard Emergency Safety Zone Event,” the city said in a news release. “Local, state and federal law enforcement partners will line the route to ensure safety and compliance.”

Buccaneers Parade 2021 parking options

The Parking options are recommended for fans attending the event

Poe Garage and Tampa Convention Center Garage – Event flat fee rate of $10

Fort Brooke Garage and Pam Iorio Garage – $2 per hour

Palm Garage in Ybor – $1 per hour (visitors can catch the free TECO Streetcar to Downtown)

Surface lots – $1 per hour

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said

“I am not superstitious, but we don’t want to take any chances. We aren’t planning anything yet,” Castor said Wednesday during a Facebook Live appearance, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

“That was an exciting event for our community, but we did learn a lot about spreading out of the fans,” Castor said. “We didn’t know as much about the outdoor rates of contagion as we do now. So we certainly will plan celebrations that are very, very safe.”

Buccaneers Boat Parade 2021 Live Stream

The Parade fans are eager to catch all the live action of the games. All the pre-season issues were invalid because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A lot of the teams opted to play their home games with no fans at all. While some of the teams decided to perform a limited number of games with the attendance of fans in limited numbers.

