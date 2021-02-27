Saturday, February 27 After fighting just once last year, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez returns to the ring for his second bout in barely two months, with the biggest draw in boxing set to defend his Super Middleweight titles against Avni Yildirim. That will depend on the length of the undercard, which features seven fightweights topped by a WBC flyweight title between Julio Cesar Martinez and McWilliams Arroyo. Start Watching LIVE Boxing.

Boxing’s biggest star, Canelo Alvarez, returns for a super middleweight title clash against Avni Yildirim, live on DAZN. Unified super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez makes his 2021 debut on Saturday when he defends his WBA (Super) and WBC championships against Anvi Yildirim at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, live on DAZN in over 200 countries (excluding Mexico ).

The challenger is the second ranked super middleweight fighter in the WBC, Avni Yildirim (21-2-0) who last fought in the WBC in 2019 where he lost his contention for the vacant WBC world super middle title by technical decision to Anthony Dirrell.

You need to know to watch the fights for Alveraz vs Yildirmi PPV

Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida

Fight Card Start: 7:00pm EST

Main Event Start (approx): 10:00pm EST

Where to Watch: Excusively on DAZN*

Canelo vs Yildirmi Full Fight Card

Title fight: Canelo Alvarez vs. Avni Yildirim, 12 rounds, for WBA and WBC super middleweight titles

Undercard: Julio Cesar Martinez vs. McWilliams Arroyo, for WBC flyweight title

Zhang Zhilei vs. Jerry Forrest, heavyweights

Diego Pacheco vs. Rodolfo Gomez Jr., super middleweights

Alexis Espino vs. Ashton Sykes, super middleweights

Marc Castro vs. Lester Brown, junior lightweights

Aaron Aponte vs. Harry Gigliotti, junior welterweights

Alexis Molina vs. TBA, featherweights

Canelo Alvarez vs Avni Yildirim Live Stream PPV fight

Select major cable providers are offering the fight at a PPV price of $49.99, which also includes a gift code that provides access to DAZN through April 30, 2021. The providers include:

He’s got a level of ability that could easily have him holding a much shinier record if he’d been a protected prospect, if he’d been managed more carefully later, etc. He has fought a lot of good opponents.

But the reality is that he’s also lost, generally pretty convincingly, to his best opponents. What’s his best win? Jesus Soto Karass or Sechew Powell in 2012? Kassim Ouma in 2009? A blown-up Joshua Clottey in 2015? It could have been Martin Murray in 2017. It almost was Maciej Sulecki in 2019.

Canelo vs. Yildirim PPV Cost

Subscription: $19.99/month or $99.99/year

A subscription to DAZN allows you to access the Canelo vs. Yildirim fight.

In the United States, a monthly subscription is $19.99, and an annual subscription is $99.99.

In Canada, a monthly subscription is $20 CAD, and an annual subscription is $150 CAD. (There is also a 30-day free trial in Canada.

Canelo Alvarez record and bio

Nationality: Mexican

Born: July 18, 1990

Height: 5-9

Reach: 70.5 inches

Total fights: 57

Record: 54-1-2 with 36 knockouts

Avni Yildirim record and bio

Nationality: Turkish

Born: August 5, 1991

Height: 5-11½

Reach: 70 inches

Total fights: 23

Record: 21-2 with 12 knockouts

Fight Preview: According to CBS Sports

Alvarez has been uncharacteristically gruff this week when any mention of the betting odds have been brought up or when it has been pointed out that Yildirim, fresh off a two-year layoff and a loss in his last fight, doesn’t scream deserving of the opportunity.

In his defense, Alvarez pointed out how little respect he got in December by dominating unbeaten champion Callum Smith before announcing a return for just two months later, kicking off an ambitious plan for four fights this year including two unification bouts.

Although Alvarez, 30, doesn’t believe there’s another fighter at 160 or 168 pounds who would deserve to be favored to beat him, he’s far from looking past Yildirim and respects what his hungry opponent brings to the table. The two fighters previously sparred together in 2018 when Alvarez brought in Yildiirm to help prepare him for a rematch against Gennadiy Golovkin.

“He’s a strong fighter. He’s fierce,” Alvarez said. “He’s always there, pressuring. At any moment, he’s dangerous.

“That’s what we thought with Callum Smith but the truth is, I’m in my best moment and I find it really difficult to see someone giving me problems.”

Yildirim has enlisted the services of respected trainer Joel Diaz to help him refine his face-first style just a bit in preparation for Alvarez’s counter shots. Yet it’s Alvarez’s own trainer, Eddy Reynoso, who has finally begun to receive what Alvarez believes is long-awaited recognition as one of the top coaches in the game.

