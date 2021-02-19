The PRADA Cup Final will resume with races five and six on Saturday, despite discord at Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli’s stance not to support any further postponement. WATCH LIVE PRADA CUP FINAL

Wednesday’s race day was postponed due to New Zealand’s increased COVID-19 alert level and the Challenger of Record, Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli – and INEOS TEAM UK have since taken different positions on the resumption of racing.

Race day prep is underway ahead of the start of Day 3 of #PRADACupFinal. @lunarossa @INEOSTEAMUK 16:00 NZT / 03:00 UTC pic.twitter.com/hbfAi8tNni — americascup (@americascup) February 19, 2021

INEOS TEAM UK were in support of the America’s Cup Event (ACE) organisers’ view on waiting until Auckland reached Alert Level 1 to maximise the engagement around the competition.

2021 Prada Cup Final New Schedule

The Prada Cup final is a best of 13 series, with the winner moving on to challenge Team New Zealand in the America’s Cup match in March. There will be two races per race day of the Prada Cup final. The racing window for each race day will be around 4pm-6pm, with the first race of each day scheduled for 4.15pm

Feb 20: Race 5 and 6

Feb 21: Race 7 and 8

Feb 22: Race 9 and 10

Feb 23: Race 11 and 12

Feb 24: Race 13

The Prada Cup is the first stage regatta of what is perhaps the most prestigious international sailing event, the America's Cup.

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli wanted racing to restart as soon as possible, with safety precautions for all in the country, and threatened to invoke a hard stop after February 24, in accordance with the rules. This would mean the PRADA Cup Final could have been decided off the water.

The PRADA Cup final live stream: How to watch 36th America’s Cup Sailng Race



This weekend’s sailing action is available via some major TV packages like NBC Sports Gold Pass as well as YouTube and Facebook. All eyes will be on the American Magic team as their Patriot returns to action following emergency repairs.

Every race of the America’s Cup series will be shown live on Sky Sports, normally Sky Sports Mix. The BBC will be also be showing the semi-final and final of the Prada Cup, as well as decisive race days during the America’s Cup match itself. The America’s Cup YouTube channel also has a live stream.

With racing now set to resume on Saturday under Alert Level 2, there are certain restrictions in place, including racecourses B and C not being used to lower the chances of large public gatherings on the shore.

Two metre social distancing will be in place with face masks recommended. There will be no public screening of the racing in the race village and limited activations to ensure no more than 100 people gather.

The winner of the PRADA Cup Final is the team that will go on and face Emirates Team New Zealand in the 36th America’s Cup match.

In a statement on Thursday, the race organisers said that Alert Level 1 (New Zealand’s lowest level) could arrive as early as next week and that would enable racing to re-commence fully, with spectators and engagement supporting the action.

However, because the Challenger of Record were “determined to remain inflexible to a change in the race schedule” and the organisers wanted to see the regatta completed on the water, racing would have to restart this weekend.

“This plea has fallen on deaf ears and it’s clear that their focus is solely on Luna Rossa taking the PRADA Cup rather than the greater good of the country who have worked so hard in order to be in a position to stage this event.” Symmans concluded.

PRADA Cup Final – Standings after four races Wins Losses Total Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli 4 0 4 INEOS TEAM UK 0 4 0

“I disagree totally with the sporting comments that have been made,” Francesco Longanesi Cattani of Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli responded.

“Firstly, because in my view, anything that has to do with sporting fairness relates to the respect of the rules and the regulations. This is what we’re doing and what we wanted to implement,” he said.

“Secondly, we want to respect the government provisions regarding the COVID situation and the protocols that have been agreed with the organisers, which allow the racing to go on under level 2.

“Thirdly, the fact that they commented that Challenger of Record is just pushing for Luna Rossa, I also disagree with, as the opportunity of racing gives INEOS TEAM UK more chances to win races and to win on the water.”

The post America's Cup 2021: LIVE the PRADA Cup final Race 5 & 6 Live stream, update schedule,TV channel appeared first on Project Spurs.

