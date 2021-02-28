Hollywood prepares to celebrate the top films and TV shows of the past year and the 2021 Golden Globes are almost upon us. The HFPA, Dick Clark Productions and NBC are waiting to celebrate the success of the 2021 Golden Globe, which is the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards

What time should the awards ceremony?

The ceremony will take place on February 28, 2021, nearly two months later than normal, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on cinema and on television. Though the Globes are typically shown in January, this year the Hollywood Foreign Press Association postponed the ceremony.

Everything here you need to know how watch Golden Globes live stream free, history of Golden Globes, start time, Venue and complete winner and nominees

We’re excited to welcome our final group of presenters for the 78th #GoldenGlobes: Colin Farrell, @GalGadot, @ava, @AmandaSeyfried, Ben Stiller, and Justin Theroux. See them TONIGHT at 8pm ET/5pm PT on @nbc! pic.twitter.com/EkJfsOGH0B — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) February 28, 2021

Why 78th Golben Golbes is diffrent than past?

Golden Globe Awards are viewed in more than 210 territories worldwide. "Hollywood's Party of the Year" is one of the biggest nights on the calendar for live viewing and the most-watched Award show that combines the honorees of both film and television.

The 78th Golden Globe Awards is the first bicoastal ceremony for the first time ever and hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. A slew of A-list presenters will be on hand at each location, but the nominees will attend remotely.

The Golden Globes 2021 are honoring the year’s outstanding movies and television shows. Nominees for the top categories in film include Nomadland, Promising Young Woman and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and the top categories in TV include The Crown, Schitt’s Creek and Emily in Paris. But this year’s nominations were criticized online and by the media for snubbing Black films and performers.

History of Golden Globes Awards?

In January 1944, the 1st Golden Globe Awards, honoring the best achievements in 1943 filmmaking, at the 20th Century-Fox studios. Subsequent ceremonies were held at various venues throughout the next decade, including the Beverly Hills Hotel and the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. In 1950, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association made the decision to establish a special honorary award to recognize outstanding contributions to the entertainment industry.

How to watch or stream Golden Golbes Live stream online?

NBC, which is on Sling and Fubo, will air the 2021 Golden Globes Red Carpet, starting at 4 p.m. ET. You can also watch along on the Golden Globes' Twitter account, starting at 3:30 p.m. ET.

If you have conventional cable, you can watch the Golden Globe Awards on TV by tuning into your local NBC affiliate. NBC is the official TV network of the 2021 Golden Globes.

It’s also on Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV, and also Sling TV, Fubo.TV. Sling TV makes it easy to watch the Golden Globes 2021 without cable. Fubo.TV is a great alternative to a cable package.

Participaints of 2021 Golden Golbes Awards Ceremony

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are hosting the 2021 Golden Globes. This marks their fourth time as emcees of the ceremony, following appearances in 2013, 2014 and 2015. But this is the first time they are hosting from different locations.

Fey will be in the Rainbow Room in New York City, while Poehler beam in from The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. Golden Globe presenters include Anthony Anderson, Awkwafina, Sterling K. Brown, Michael Douglas, Cynthia Erivo, Tiffany Haddish, Kate Hudson, Joaquin Phoenix, Margot Robbie, Kyra Sedgwick, Kenan Thompson, Susan Kelechi Watson, Kristen Wiig, Renee Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones. Typically held in Los Angeles, the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards will be a bi-coastal affair.

This year, Jane Fonda is the recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award, which honors people who have made a significant mark in the film industry. Norman Lear will receive the Carol Burnett Award, given for outstanding and lasting contributions to television on or off the screen.

When will start the Golden Globes 2021 Red carpet Show?

The real red carpet shenanigans kick off at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. PT with Giuliana Rancic, who will interview stars from around the world along with “Queer Eye” host Karamo, E! style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi, and Erin Lim.

And beginning at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET, fans can get on social media and find “Live from E! Stream,” a digital show hosted by “Daily Pop” host Justin Sylvester and Naz Perez. You can watch that on Twitter @enews or at eonline.com for free. Also for free, Instagram will offer an all-day story takeover featuring behind-the-scenes looks, and @stylecollective will be posting top fashion moments from the night.

A short list of 2021 Golden Globes nominees and winners

Best Motion Picture — Drama

“The Father”

“Mank”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Andra Day, “The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Gary Oldman, “Mank”

Tahar Rahim, “The Mauritanian”

Best Motion Picture — Drama

“Borat Subsequent Moveifilm”

“Hamilton”

“Music”

“Palm Springs”

The Prom

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Kate Hudson, “Music”

Michelle Pfeiffer, “French Exit”

Rosamund Pike, “I Care a Lot”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “Emma.”

For getting full list of the winner and nomminies click the link

