he biggest race in NASCAR is here, as the 2021 Daytona 500 concludes a week of racing action in Daytona Beach, Florida on Sunday, February 14, 2021.

The 200-lap race will air on FOX and FOX Deportes, which can be streamed live on fuboTV, AT&T TV, Hulu + Live TV and other live TV streaming services.

The Daytona 500 concludes a week of clashes, duels, and qualifiers all leading up to the most prestigious event of the NASCAR Cup Series calendar. The race consists of 40 drivers pitted against one another for 200 laps of the 2.5-mile track resulting in a 500-mile race.

What: Daytona 500, a NASCAR Cup Series Race

When: Sunday, February 14, 2021

Where: Daytona Beach, Fla.

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX, FOX Deportes

When is the 63rd Daytona 500?

The 63rd running of the Daytona 500 will take place on Sunday the 14th of February, 2021. The race had been postponed for rainfall and will restart on 14th February. The week leading up to the race will be packed with other events including qualifying laps and the Can-Am duels which will take place on Thursday the 14th of February, 2021.

What time is the Daytona 500?

The 2021 Daytona 500 is rescheduled to start at 2:30 pm ET in the United States. Global fans will have to adjust based on their location. Check the world wide coverage for Daytona 500 2021.

What Channel is the Daytona 500 on?

The 63rd Daytona 500 will be held at 14th February 2021 and FOX will cover the full Daytona 500 race from the Daytona International Speedway. NASCAR fans can access the Great American Race on TV channel using different platform.

Where will the Daytona 500 be on?

Fox is the main broadcaster in the United States for the 63rd Daytona 500, radio broadcaster, Motor Racing Network, will also be broadcasting the race. International broadcasters will differ for global racing fans.

Daytona 500 Official Broadcast

Fox and NBC Sports are the two main broadcasters of NASCAR in the US. Broadcasting rights for the season get split between the two broadcasters. Fox normally broadcast the first half of the races on the schedule and NBC Sports broadcast the races on the second half of the schedule.

Motor Racing Network (MRN) is the official radio broadcaster of NASCAR and they broadcast all of the NASCAR races throughout the year. The Daytona 500 is one of the opening races on the NASCAR schedule thus Fox is the official broadcaster for the Daytona 500.

Daytona 500 Starting Lineup

Here are the 40 drivers and their positions in order of where they are slated to begin at the start of the race:

Alex Bowman: No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports William Byron: No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Aric Almirola: No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Austin Dillon: No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Christopher Bell: No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Bubba Wallace: No. 23 23XI Racing Ryan Newman: No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Kevin Harvick: No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Joey Logano: No. 22 Team Penske Kyle Busch: No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Ryan Preece: No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Chase Elliott: No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Kyle Larson: No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Ryan Blaney: No. 12 Team Penske Daniel Suarez: No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Corey LaJoie: No. 7 Spire Motorsports Michael McDowell: No. 34 Front Row Motorsports David Ragan: No. 36 Front Row Motorsports Jamie McMurray: No. 77 Spire Motorsports Kurt Busch: No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chris Buescher: No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Matt DiBenedetto: No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Brad Keselowski: No. 2 Team Penske Denny Hamlin: No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Martin Truex Jr.: No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Cole Custer: No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Joey Gase: No. 53 Rick Ware Racing Tyler Reddick: No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chase Briscoe: No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Erik Jones: No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Derrike Cope: No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Quin Houff: No. 00 StarCom Racing Ross Chastain: No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Cody Ware: No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Anthony Alfredo: No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Josh Bilicki: No. 52 Rick Ware Racing BJ McLeod: No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Austin Cindric: No. 33 Team Penske Kaz Grala: No. 16 Kaulig Racing

Watch the 2021 Daytona 500 from the USA

For people in the US, you can watch on FOX, either with your antenna or cable connection when it airs live on Sunday February 14, at 2:30 PM ET. If you subscribe to a cable network you should also have access to the FOX Sport app to stream the race live or on-demand later.

Watch the 2021 Daytona 500 from Canada

Those in Canada eager to see the Daytona 500, TSN will be the official provider of the race. Viewers who have a cable subscription can watch that way. Others using the streaming lnk a gain access through one of the other available services.

Watch the 2021 Daytona 500 from UK

Viewers in the UK can watch on Premier Sports and coverage begins at 7 PM GMT. Premier Sports is available on Sky TV as well as Virgin Media and can be had for £9.99/month.

