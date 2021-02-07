It’s a day of Bowls game, Since the feline-powered event started in 2014, Kitten Bowl has helped over 50,000 shelter pets find homes. Every one of the cats featured is available for adoption by viewers. Here’s the information you’ll need to watch a free live stream of “Kitten Bowl VIII” 2021.

“Kitten Bowl VIII” will kick off at 2 p.m. EDT with animal advocate Beth Stern returning to host the furry game. Stern will be joined by Hallmark Channel commentators Tamera Mowry-Housley and Cameron Mathison who will deliver all of the play-by-play action throughout the game.

The cats have their day at this year’s edition of the “catstravaganza,” hosted by Beth Stern, with Tamera Mowry Housley and Cameron Mathison. In addition to the fluffballs’ antics, the special will also highlight the rewards of adopting shelter animals.

Here’s a description of the “Kitten Bowl VIII,” according to Hallmark’s official website: Hallmark Channel hosts the nation’s most beloved rescue pet adoption event of the year when “Kitten Bowl VIII” premieres exclusively on Sunday.

7th Kitten Bowl Game Information

Date: Sunday, February 7, 2021,

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Watch Here

What channel is the Kitten Bowl on?

“Kitten Bowl VII” airs its 7th annual game on Sunday, Feb. 2 at 2 p.m. on Hallmark. Here’s the information you’ll need to watch “Kitten Bowl VII” online without cable. You can watch 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial.

Kitten Bowl 2021 Format

There will be two playoff games to determine which of these four teams – The North Shore Bengals, Little Longtails, Last Hope Lions and Courageous Cougars – will advance to the Kitten Bowl. You’ll get to watch three football games before the Super Bowl has even started.

2021 Kitten Bowl Live Stream Free

If you don’t have a TV subscription, you can watch the big game on the Hallmark Channel using live streaming services like Sling TV, Philo, fuboTV, and AT&T TV Now. And in case you can’t tune in to the full show (especially since the Puppy Bowl is airing at the same time), you can visit Hallmark Channel’s website or Instagram account, where there will likely be some highlights from the big game.

Sling TV’s: $35 Plan Is Kitten-Friendly: Order the $35 Orange package (with a three-day free trial) and add the $6 Lifestyle package to get the Hallmark Channel. Sling TV is compatible with most devices. Sadly, it does not have Animal Planet.

FuboTV’s: $65 Plan Is Pro-Puppies, Kittens, and Humans: This plan has 115 channels, including Animal Planet, Hallmark, and CBS. That means you can watch all three bowls. There’s a free week-long trial. FuboTV works on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, iOS, Android, and more.

Hallmark Channel: Site Also Works—With a Cable Login: If you have a cable login (or know somebody who might share their credentials), you can watch the Kitten Bowl here.

Watch Kitten Bowl 2021 Live from Anywhere?

If you ask a question if you can watch Kitten Bowl 2021 live stream anywhere or not, then the answer is a big YES. No matter where you are, you will be able to watch the Puppy Bowl without any hassle. We understand that there’s a chance that you experience the blackout because of the geo-restriction policies. But you can bypass the restriction by using the tips below.

As we know, Animal Planet will be broadcasting the Kitten Bowl 2021 in the US. Animal Planet is having the geo-restriction unless your local providers manage to work with the respective channels. But if you experience the blackout, the only way to unblock it is by using the VPN. VPN – Virtual Private Network allows you to connect to the US IP when you are outside the US.

You need to pick the best VPN provider and install it in your device or PC. Then you will need to connect to the US server. Using the VPN might make your Internet speed slightly drop. That’s why it is essential to have a high-speed internet connection at home so that you won’t see any problem that deters you from watching Puppy Bowl 15 live stream. Besides masking your IP, VPN is also high in protecting your data from hackers.

Watch ‘Kitten Bowl VIII’ without cable

If you’re a cord-cutter or don’t have cable, you can live stream “Kitten Bowl VIII” on Fubo TV (free trial).

You can use the channel finder on your provider’s website to locate it: Verizon Fios, AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, DIRECTV, Dish.

