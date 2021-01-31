Bingo!! For a pro wrestling fan, Royal Rumble is the mouthwatering annual show which is also considered as the best event in WWE calendar. WrestleMania 37 season is set to be staged that means it’s time to kick off the festivities with the annual Royal Rumble start watching, Moreover legendary Goldberg will return to the ring after a long break to challenge Drew McIntyre.

The feature over-the-top-rope matches are nearly ensured to deliver surprises. Stay tuned with us to know entrants, start time, PPV date, rumors and location in a nutshell.

When & where is the Royal Rumble take place?

Time & Date: Sunday, January 31 at midnight UK time. 7 pm ET

Venue: ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in Tampa.

Best way to access 2021 Royal Rumble live stream from any places?



The Royal Rumble will be shown live on the WWE Network (officially). If you stay in United Kingdom you can also watch it on BT Sport Box Office. The commencement pre-show will be demonstrated live for FREE on WWE.com in addition to WWE’s YouTube, Facebook, Twitter channels.

The best and alternative ways to watch 2020 Rouyal Ruble on HD coverage here, no matter where you are stay. This dervices comes no bluckout or regional restrictions. So, viewrs can try to watch today’s full PPV match without cable or without VPN.

WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Match card

WWE Championship match: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Goldberg.

Universal Championship Last Man Standing match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens.

Men’s Royal Rumble match.

Women’s Royal Rumble match.

Women’s Tag Team Championship match: Charlotte and Asuka (c) vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Bill Goldberg vs. Drew McIntyre pic.twitter.com/RNLhV0BwNJ — #RoyalRumble (@eWrestlingNews_) January 16, 2021

Royal Rumble Full Card

30-man Royal Rumble match (announced so far: Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, Cesaro, Jeff Hardy, Dolph Ziggler, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Big E, John Morrison, The Miz, Sheamus, Mustafa Ali, Edge, King Corbin, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Braun Strowman)

30-woman Royal Rumble match (announced so far: Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Bayley, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Peyton Royce, Alexa Bliss, Shayna Baszler, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, Tamina, Natalya).

Could Ronda Rousey and ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt return at the Royal Rumble?

There are nine empty spots in the Men’s Rumble match and 17 in the Women’s Rumble coordinate. Shock participants are among the numerous reasons why WWE Universe hangs tight for the Royal Rumble eagerly. A year ago, Edge got back to WWE following an eight-year hole and brushed the rooftop off Minute Maid Park in what was ostensibly the best Royal Rumble snapshot ever.

2021 WWE Royal Rumble predictions

Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens (Last Man Standing match)

As fun as a turn Owens win would be, it simply feels completely unreasonable to anticipate that WWE should remove Reings’ run in front of WrestleMania. Reigns has been the best fascination in the organization since returning at SummerSlam and Owens has given a decent foil as of late, yet he’s never truly appeared to be a danger to beat Reigns for the title. A Last Man Standing match gives a few outs to keep Owens solid (obstruction from Jey Uso), yet he’s not leaving as universal champion.

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Goldberg

Fans were appropriately rankled when Goldberg arose on Legends Night to challenge McIntyre, especially given the way that the storyline to make the match didn’t bode well. With McIntyre out about fourteen days because of COVID-19, the temperature of fan disdain chilled off yet so did any real intrigue in this match. In spite of the fact that Goldberg has vanquished heel Kevin Owens and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt for the general title twice – and WWE is building this title as the solitary world title Goldberg has never vanquished

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Sasha Banks (c) vs. Carmella

Carmella has worked really hard in her present heel run, and there’s no rejecting that she has improved as an entertainer. All that said, Banks is at long last appreciating a title rule where she has figured out how to really safeguard the title. It’s difficult to see her run reaching a conclusion against Carmella in what has been her first genuine storyline in the wake of winning the belt from Bayley.

Women’s Tag Team Championship: Asuka & Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax

It was absurd to put the titles on Asuka and Flair in any case, and given that each are involved in discrete singles storylines, it has even less rhyme or reason to keep the ties on them. Baszler and Jax were working completely fine as champions and had a decent storyline arrangement with Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke. With the muscle companions now solid and back in real life, it would be crazy – but discouraging – for WWE to flip the titles back to the heels.

Men’s Royal Rumble match

On the off chance that there’s one thing WWE loves to do, it’s give legends principle spots at the greatest PPV occasions of the year. That is the reason Goldberg is confronting McIntyre, that is the reason Goldberg held a world title in front of a year ago’s WrestleMania, that is the reason The Rock’s name was attached to Reigns for WrestleMania before the absence of a sellout live group appeared to tank that. Edge wasn’t getting back to be a full-time ability;

Women’s Royal Rumble match

There are a lot of feasible choices to dominate the game, however none that achieve what a Belair win would. She’s a big deal ability who simply needs the correct storyline to completely get through to being a headliner player. Belair flaunting her solidarity and physicality again in the Rumble while outliving all other women promptly builds up her in the title picture much better than her present abnormal contention with Bayley.

Final Words

To conclude, this year’s Royal Rumble has kept many secret within it. Fans are going insane on different social media. We can certainly assume 2021 WWE Royal Rumble would be a memorable event in its history. We really thank you for staying with us and hope we have covered every aspect of WrestleMania 37 season 2021 as we mentioned at the beginning of our story.

The post [WWE] Royal Rumble 2021 live stream: Catch the full match card, predictions and news appeared first on Project Spurs.

