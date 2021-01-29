Finally we reached the game day, yes exactly talking about X Xgames Aspen 2021 athletics events. Let’s discuss all about 2021 Winter X Games Live stream, TV guide, events schedule and most recents updates of Aspen 2021. Watch X Games online here . The competition kicks off in primetime on Friday, with Men’s Ski SuperPipe at the the 20th annual event in Aspen.

The X Games Aspen 2021 will feature 13.5 and it will make a triumphant return this Friday, January 29. Two-time defending gold medalist and Aspen-native Alex Ferreira is a favorite to take the top spot once again.

Viewing Guide

If you’re looking to tune into this year’s X Games live, you have a few choices. The games will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC. Depending on the day, the Games will switch to a different platform. Starting today, you’ll have to tune into ESPN2 to watch the Men’s Ski SuperPipe the Snowboard Knuckle Huck, which starts at 10:30/9:30c.

On Saturday, ABC will broadcast the games from 1-6 PM ET, after which they’ll move back to ESPN at 10/9c for the Women’s Snowboard SuperPipe and Men’s Ski Big Air.

For the final day of the Games on Sunday, ABC will air the Men’s Ski Slopestyle and Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle at 1 PM ET, with ESPN airing the final events of the X Games starting at 8:30/7:30c with the Men’s Snowboard SuperPipe, followed by the Men’s Snowboard Big Air and Ski Knuckle Huck.

X Games Aspen 2021 Live TV schedule below as:

X Games Aspen begins this Friday, January 29th and runs through Sunday, January 31st. Saturday’s coverage on ABC features JEEP Women’s Ski Slopestyle, JEEP Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle and Pacifico Women’s Snowboard Big Air, before moving over to ESPN for Monster Energy Women’s Snowboard SuperPipe where teenage phenom Chloe Kim returns to competition after taking a year off to study at Princeton University.

DATE/TIME (ET) NETWORK COMPETITIONS Friday, January 29 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. @XGames

@ESPN Facebook & Twitter JEEP Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle 4 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. @XGames @ESPN Facebook Women’s Ski Big Air 8 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. @XGames @ESPN Facebook & Twitter Wendy’s Snowboard Knuckle Huck 9 p.m. – 10 p.m. @XGames @ESPN Facebook Women’s Ski SuperPipe 10:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. ESPN2 Men’s Ski SuperPipe Wendy’s Snowboard Knuckle Huck (Encore) Saturday, January 30 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. ABC JEEP Women’s Ski Slopestyle JEEP Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle Pacifico Women’s Snowboard Big Air Women’s Ski Big Air (Encore) 8 p.m. – 8:45 p.m. @XGames The Real Cost Men’s Ski Big Air 10 p.m. – 12 a.m. ESPN Monster Energy Women’s Snowboard SuperPipe Men’s Ski Big Air (Encore) Sunday, January 31 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. ABC JEEP Men’s Ski Slopestyle JEEP Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle (Encore) 8:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. ESPN Monster Energy Men’s Snowboard SuperPipe The Real Cost Men’s Snowboard Big Air Wendy’s Ski Knuckle Huck

2021 X Games Aspen Live Stream: How to Watch The winter games from any where

This edition of the X Games will largely be televised, so if you have access to a television subscription, that’s your first option. Check it out on ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC, and get the full schedule here.

You can also stream some of the X Games Aspen 2021 live on social network also for viewers in the United States and across ESPN’s online streaming services around the world.

World of X Games BEING Series and Aspen Preview Show

BEING Series 2021: Aspen Edition – Jan. 17 at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN2

The BEING Series features in-depth profiles on the world’s top action sports athletes and icons. The 2021 BEING Series showcases freeskier Colby Stevensen who stormed out of nowhere to win two gold medals in his X Games debut;

X Games Aspen 2021 Preview Show – Jan. 24 at 2 p.m. ET on ABC

The official X Games Aspen 2021 preview show, hosted by Jack Mitrani and Brandon Graham, will set up the biggest stories across ski and snowboard taking place January 29 – 31 in Aspen, Colorado.

Host Jack Mitrani will return to steer coverage of X Games Aspen 2021 from Buttermilk Mountain. The team of play-by-play and analysts will each be comprised of an action sports expert and pro athletes – Brandon Graham and Craig McMorris will cover snowboarding while Jimmy Coleman and Tom Wallisch provide the Ski call. In addition, sideline reporting for Ski and Snowboard will again be provided by Jonathan “DC” Oetken.

ShredHate, Choose Kindness & Special Olympics Athletes Return to Telecast

Since 2017, X Games events and athletes have rallied behind ShredHate, Choose Kindness in an effort to ignite student compassion to eradicate bullying. Throughout the telecast, X Games athletes will share their experiences with bullying as well as their efforts to shred hate.

In lieu of what would have been the seventh-consecutive year of Special Olympics Unified Snowboarding at X Games Aspen, Special Olympics athletes who have previously competed at X Games will be featured in the telecast, issuing well wishes to previous partners and all athletes.

com: In addition to live results, XGames.com will provide behind-the-scenes profiles with top X Games stars and photo galleries shot by the best creative talent in the action sports industry.

In addition to live results, XGames.com will provide behind-the-scenes profiles with top X Games stars and photo galleries shot by the best creative talent in the action sports industry. ESPN App: All 17.5 hours of X Games Aspen coverage will stream live on the ESPN App.



Source credit: ESPNPressRoom.com for media only, with more information regarding a virtual media hub forthcoming. For photos please visit ESPNImages.com.

