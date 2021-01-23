The third round of the Monster Energy Supercross series is the last of three in Houston, Texas that will take place this Saturday, January 23rd inside NRG Stadium. The series has been nothing but edge of your seat action in Houston. There has been a different winner in each class at each round and the results have been mixed round to round. You would have better luck throwing a dart blindfolded with all the riders on the wall than guessing who would finish where. Watch AMA Supercross Online RD#3 Houston tonight. A staple on the Supercross Tour each year, Houston will host the first three rounds of the season from January 16th-23rd.

Why the Location Change?

The decision to move the season opener from California is purely economical, as the Golden State isn’t permitting fans to gather en masse, and the sports industry relies heavily on ticketing and concessions.

In the fall, NBC Sports quoted Dave Prater, Feld Entertainment senior director of two-wheel operations, on the matter.

“Up until recently, Angel Stadium, Petco, and Oakland couldn’t really talk to us about what was going to happen because they didn’t know. I’m optimistic, but who knows. California could slide into April if it opens up, but that remains to be seen.”

The state of Texas has hosted a number of sporting events with limited fans in attendance during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the 2020 World Series, Houston, and Dallas NFL games, and some NBA markets have also allowed fans. Like those events, health and safety measures are in place for the AMA Supercross 2021 season opener, and as the season continues on to Indianapolis next month.

How to Watch Monster Energy Supercross 2021 Online?



After a season opener that reaffirmed the difficulty of advancing (especially on a surprisingly soft surface) in a stacked 450 class, the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series will return Tuesday night for Round 3 at NRG Stadium in Houston. Watch AMA Supercross 2021 Live stream Round 3 free online. Click here to watch Online

Beginning with the start of the 2021 Monster Energy Supercross season on Jan. 16, NBC Sports’ exclusive streaming coverage will move from NBC Sports Gold’s “Supercross and Pro Motocross Pass,” “Supercross Pass” and “Pro Motocross Pass” to Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 per month.

Title Defense

Not since Ryan Dungey in 2017 has a champion repeated in Monster Energy AMA Supercross in the 450SX class, and last year’s winner, Eli Tomac of the Kawasaki team, looks to get it done. Tomac is no stranger to repeating, having defended his AMA Pro Motocross series championship back in 2018 in the 450cc class.

In winning last season, he became the fifth rider in history to win titles in the 450SX and 250SX classes of the Monster Energy Supercross and the AMA Pro Motocross classes of 450cc and 250cc. His defense gets started in the Group A qualifiers against a former champion who looks to get back on top in Cooper Webb, the 2018 Monster Energy AMA Supercross 450SX champion.

2021 Monster Energy Supercross Stream Schedule

Saturday, January 16 Houston NBCSN 6 p.m. ET Tuesday, January 19 Houston NBCSN* 10:30 p.m. ET Saturday, January 23 Houston NBCSN 8 p.m. ET Saturday, January 30 Indianapolis NBCSN 8 p.m. ET Sunday, January 31 Indianapolis NBC** 5 p.m. ET Tuesday, February 2 Indianapolis NBCSN* 11 p.m. ET Saturday, February 6 Indianapolis NBCSN 8 p.m. ET Saturday, February 13 Orlando NBCSN 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, February 20 Orlando NBCSN 7 p.m. ET Saturday, March 6 Daytona NBCSN 7 p.m. ET Saturday, March 13 Arlington NBCSN 7 p.m. ET Tuesday, March 16 Arlington NBCSN* 10:30 p.m. ET Saturday, March 20 Arlington NBCSN* 10:30 p.m. ET Saturday, April 10 Atlanta NBC 3 p.m. ET Tuesday, April 13 Atlanta NBCSN* 10 p.m. ET Saturday, April 17 Atlanta NBCSN* 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday, April 24 Salt Lake City NBCSN 7 p.m. ET Saturday, May 1 Salt Lake City NBCSN 10 p.m. ET Sunday, May 2 Salt Lake City NBC** 1:30 p.m. ET

2021 AMA Supercross Preview

Houston dirt is known for its grip, and riders are expecting it should be drier and less tacky for Tuesday and in Round 3 (which is Saturday). But a fast start likely will be critical again to a solid performance

Winner Justin Barcia led last Saturday night’s opener virtually from start to finish while past champions such as Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb struggled in traffic after being slow off the gate.

Husqvarna rider Dean Wilson battled to a 12th and said the start was his biggest focus for Round 2.

“It’s pretty hectic; there’s so many fast guys,” he said. “You’re in that heat of the battle. I was thinking I was farther up than I was, but there’s just that many fast guys. I was battling outside the top 10 with Cooper. There are so many good guys in this class, it’s crazy. Fast starts are super, super important.”

Fourth-place finisher Adam Cianciarulo said “you can always said it’s hard to make up time … everyone’s really close” but noted the softer dirt combined with ruts getting deeper on the end of corners made passing “exceptionally difficult.

“It’s something with the way the ruts form,” he said. “It’s hard to cross those ruts and really block someone off. It makes it more difficult to pass. For more update vist Main Source of the article here

