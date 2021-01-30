Originally known as the 24 Hours of DAYTONA, the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA is a 24-hour sports car endurance race held annually that kicks off the new IMSA Weather Tech SportsCar Championship season at Daytona International Speedway. There are traditionally around 60 cars in the field competing for the overall victory as well as four different classes. Each team trades shifts between three and five drivers.
How to Watch the Rolex 24 At Daytona
With the 2021 season officially underway, the stage is set for IMSA’s longest and most challenging race of the season, the Rolex 24 At Daytona. Whether you plan to watch the full 24 hours or just get social media updates, you can count on coverage being plentiful, and available on all platforms.
This year’s Rolex 24 has featured a frenetic run-up to a prestigious season opener that will have a formidable lineup top to bottom across the largest field in the sports car endurance classic since 2018.
The Speedway is planning to safely host a reduced, limited number of fans in the venue and the infield for the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA weekend in accordance with current guidelines from state and local government, medical professionals, and public health officials.
Saturday, January 30th
3:30-4:30 p.m. ET – NBC
4:30-8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
8-11 p.m. ET – NBC App
11 p.m.-12 a.m. ET – NBCSN
Sunday, January 31st
12 a.m.-3 a.m. ET – NBCSN
3-6 a.m. ET – NBC App
6 a.m.-2 p.m. ET – NBCSN
2-4 p.m. ET – NBC
Streaming and PPV:
-Commercial free, flag to flag coverage is available on NBC Sports Gold TrackPass and also International viewers can watch all 24 hours here
In addition to seating adjustments, for the safety of the competitors and staff, the garages, paddock and pit road will be closed to fans, and the grid walk and ballfield access will also be closed to fans during pre-race activities. Detailed event and safety information is available at .
Daytona vibes.
The No. 10 @KonicaMinoltaUS Acura ARX-05 finishes night practice second quickest. #ReshapeWork // #KMSports pic.twitter.com/EFUAD9As2b
— Wayne Taylor Racing (@WayneTaylorRcng) January 29, 2021
Rolex 24 At DAYTONA Schedule
For more than five decades, Daytona International Speedway’s 24-hour race has proved a fun-filled adventure for race fans and all other Daytona Beach area visitors. √
Wayne Taylor Racing has switched from Cadillac to Acura and also brought in new full-time drivers Ricky Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque. Joining the No. 10 at Daytona will be Helio Castroneves and Alexander Rossi.
Daytona 24 Hours final practice result
|Pos
|Class
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|DPi
|T.Vautier, L.Duval, S.Bourdais
|JDC-Miller Motorsports
|1m35.085s
|2
|DPi
|R.van der Zande, K.Magnussen, S.Dixon
|Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing
|0.012s
|3
|DPi
|O.Jarvis, H.Tincknell, J.Bomarito
|Mazda Motorsports
|0.047s
|4
|DPi
|R.Taylor, F.Albuquerque, A.Rossi, H.Castroneves
|Konica Minolta Acura
|0.053s
|5
|DPi
|F.Nasr, M.Conway, P.Derani, C.Elliott
|Whelen Engineering Racing
|0.667s
|6
|DPi
|J.Johnson, K.Kobayashi, S.Pagenaud, M.Rockenfeller
|Ally Cadillac Racing
|0.732s
|7
|LMP2
|J.Farano, G.Aubry, T.Buret, M.Vaxiviere
|Tower Motorsport by Starworks
|1.363s
|8
|LMP2
|D.Andersen, F.Habsburg, A.Fjordbach, R.Kubica
|High Class Racing
|1.487s
|9
|DPi
|D.Cameron, O.Pla, J.P.Montoya, A.Allmendinger
|Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian
|1.669s
|10
|LMP2
|S.Thomas, T.Nunez, T.Merrill, M.Bell
|WIN Autosport
|1.786s
|11
|LMP2
|R.Hodes, G.Grist, R.Van Kalmthout, B.Hanley
|Dragonspeed USA
|2.020s
|12
|LMP2
|R.Lacorte, A.Fuoco, A.Belicchi, G.Sernagiotto
|Cetilar Racing
|2.670s
|13
|LMP2
|E.Lux, D.Defrancesco, F.Schiller, C.Mies
|Dragonspeed USA
|2.807s
|14
|LMP2
|D.Merriman, K.Tilley, R.Dalziel, P-L.Chatin
|Era Motorsport
|3.019s
|15
|LMP2
|C.Ware, S.Yoluc, A.Dillon, S.Muller
|RWR Eurasia
|3.711s
|16
|LMP2
|F.van Eerd, G.van der Garde, J.van Uitert, C.Milesi
|Racing Team Nederland
|3.718s
|17
|LMP2
|B.Keating, M.Jensen, S.Huffaker, N.Lapierre
|PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports
|4.103s
|18
|GTLM
|J.Calado, A.P.Guidi, J.Gounon, D.Rigon
|Risi Competizione
|7.499s
|19
|GTLM
|C.MacNeil, K.Estre, R.Lietz, G.Bruni
|WeatherTech Racing
|7.518s
|20
|GTLM
|T.Milner, N.Tandy, A.Sims
|Corvette Racing
|7.641s
|21
|GTLM
|C.De Phillippi, P.Eng, T.Glock, B.Spengler
|BMW Team RLL
|7.825s
|22
|GTLM
|J.M.Edwards, J.Krohn, A.Farfus, M.Wittmann
|BMW Team RLL
|7.835s
|23
|GTLM
|A.Garcia, J.Taylor, N.Catsburg
|Corvette Racing
|7.937s
|24
|LMP3
|J.Cox, D.Murry, A.McCusker, J.Bleekemolen
|Riley Motorsports
|7.987s
|25
|LMP3
|R.Lindh, C.Cassels, M.Llarena, A.Ori
|Performance Tech Motorsports
|8.624s
|26
|LMP3
|M.Kranz, L.Horr, K.Koch, S.McAleer
|Muehlner Motorsports America
|9.115s
|27
|GTD
|M.Goikhberg, F.Perera, A.Costa, T.Zimmermann
|GRT Grasser Racing Team
|10.498s
|28
|GTD
|R.Ineichen, M.Bortolotti, S.Schothorst, M.Mapelli
|GRT Grasser Racing Team
|10.652s
|29
|GTD
|S.Mann, N.Nielsen, D.Serra, M.Cressoni
|AF Corse
|10.902s
|30
|GTD
|M.Root, C.Eastwood, B.Keating, R.Westbrook
|TF Sport
|10.926s
|31
|GTD
|T.Hindman, P.Long, J.Heylen, K.Bachler
|Wright Motorsports
|11.009s
|32
|GTD
|R.Ferriol, E.Bamber, K.Legge, C.Nielsen
|Team Hardpoint EBM
|11.326s
|33
|GTD
|B.Sellers, M.Snow, C.Lewis, A.Caldarelli
|Paul Miller Racing
|11.340s
|34
|GTD
|R.Megennis, Z.Veach, T.Bell, F.Montecalvo
|Vasser Sullivan
|11.390s
|35
|GTD
|J.Potter, A.Lally, S.Pumpelly, M.Farnbacher
|Magnus with Archangel
|11.426s
|36
|GTD
|R.Ward, P.Ellis, I.Dontje, M.Engel
|Winward Racing
|11.961s
|37
|GTD
|D.Morad, M.De Quesada, B.Johnson, M.Buhk
|Alegra Motorsports
|11.976s
|38
|GTD
|Z.Robichon, L.Vanthoor, L.Kern, M.Campbell
|Pfaff Motorsports
|12.188s
|39
|GTD
|B.Auberlen, R.Foley, A.Read, C.Herta
|Turner Motorsport
|12.690s
|40
|GTD
|I.James, R.De Angelis, D.Turner, R.Gunn
|Heart of Racing Team
|13.674s
|41
|LMP3
|M.Kvamme, R.Norman, G.Chaves, T.Estep
|Forty7 Motorsports
|13.724s
|42
|LMP3
|G.Robinson, S.Pigot, S.Andrews, O.Askew
|Riley Motorsports
|13.740s
|43
|LMP3
|L.Willsey, J.Barbosa, W.Boyd, Y.Clairay
|Sean Creech Motorsport
|28.812s
|44
|GTD
|A.Telitz, O.Gavin, K.Kirkwood, J.Hawksworth
|Vasser Sullivan
|–
|45
|GTD
|A.Metni, A.Davis, J.Hildebrand, D.Yount
|NTE Sport
|–
|46
|LMP3
|J.Bennett, G.Kurtz, C.Braun, M.McMurry
|CORE Autosport
|–
|47
|GTD
|E.Jones, B.Curtis, R.Briscoe, M.Gomes
|Scuderia Corsa
|–
|48
|GTD
|T.Giovanis, O.Trinkler, H.Plumb, M.Plumb
|Team TGM
|–
|49
|GTD
|K.Habul, R.Marciello, M.Grenier, L.Stolz
|Sun Energy 1
|–
The post Viewer’s guide 2021 Rolex 24 at Daytona live stream: Watch the full 24 hours Race Coverage appeared first on Project Spurs.
View the original article on Project Spurs: Viewer’s guide 2021 Rolex 24 at Daytona live stream: Watch the full 24 hours Race Coverage