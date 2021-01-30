Originally known as the 24 Hours of DAYTONA, the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA is a 24-hour sports car endurance race held annually that kicks off the new IMSA Weather Tech SportsCar Championship season at Daytona International Speedway. There are traditionally around 60 cars in the field competing for the overall victory as well as four different classes. Each team trades shifts between three and five drivers.

With the 2021 season officially underway, the stage is set for IMSA’s longest and most challenging race of the season, the Rolex 24 At Daytona. Whether you plan to watch the full 24 hours or just get social media updates, you can count on coverage being plentiful, and available on all platforms.

This year’s Rolex 24 has featured a frenetic run-up to a prestigious season opener that will have a formidable lineup top to bottom across the largest field in the sports car endurance classic since 2018.

The Speedway is planning to safely host a reduced, limited number of fans in the venue and the infield for the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA weekend in accordance with current guidelines from state and local government, medical professionals, and public health officials.

Saturday, January 30th

3:30-4:30 p.m. ET – NBC

4:30-8 p.m. ET – NBCSN

8-11 p.m. ET – NBC App

11 p.m.-12 a.m. ET – NBCSN

Sunday, January 31st

12 a.m.-3 a.m. ET – NBCSN

3-6 a.m. ET – NBC App

6 a.m.-2 p.m. ET – NBCSN

2-4 p.m. ET – NBC

Streaming and PPV:

-Commercial free, flag to flag coverage is available on NBC Sports Gold TrackPass and also International viewers can watch all 24 hours here

In addition to seating adjustments, for the safety of the competitors and staff, the garages, paddock and pit road will be closed to fans, and the grid walk and ballfield access will also be closed to fans during pre-race activities. Detailed event and safety information is available at .

For more than five decades, Daytona International Speedway’s 24-hour race has proved a fun-filled adventure for race fans and all other Daytona Beach area visitors. √

In the DPi division, Wayne Taylor Racing has switched from running the No. 10 Cadillac (which has won three of the past four Rolex 24s) to Acura, which also has added Meyer Shank Racing (which is moving up from the GTD division) to replace the former two-car effort from Team Penske.

There are numerous driver and manufacturer changes in the premier DPi division, starting with the two-time defending Rolex 24 at Daytona winner. Wayne Taylor Racing has switched from Cadillac to Acura and also brought in new full-time drivers Ricky Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque. Joining the No. 10 at Daytona will be Helio Castroneves and Alexander Rossi. Daytona 24 Hours final practice result Pos Class Driver Team Gap 1 DPi T.Vautier, L.Duval, S.Bourdais JDC-Miller Motorsports 1m35.085s 2 DPi R.van der Zande, K.Magnussen, S.Dixon Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing 0.012s 3 DPi O.Jarvis, H.Tincknell, J.Bomarito Mazda Motorsports 0.047s 4 DPi R.Taylor, F.Albuquerque, A.Rossi, H.Castroneves Konica Minolta Acura 0.053s 5 DPi F.Nasr, M.Conway, P.Derani, C.Elliott Whelen Engineering Racing 0.667s 6 DPi J.Johnson, K.Kobayashi, S.Pagenaud, M.Rockenfeller Ally Cadillac Racing 0.732s 7 LMP2 J.Farano, G.Aubry, T.Buret, M.Vaxiviere Tower Motorsport by Starworks 1.363s 8 LMP2 D.Andersen, F.Habsburg, A.Fjordbach, R.Kubica High Class Racing 1.487s 9 DPi D.Cameron, O.Pla, J.P.Montoya, A.Allmendinger Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian 1.669s 10 LMP2 S.Thomas, T.Nunez, T.Merrill, M.Bell WIN Autosport 1.786s 11 LMP2 R.Hodes, G.Grist, R.Van Kalmthout, B.Hanley Dragonspeed USA 2.020s 12 LMP2 R.Lacorte, A.Fuoco, A.Belicchi, G.Sernagiotto Cetilar Racing 2.670s 13 LMP2 E.Lux, D.Defrancesco, F.Schiller, C.Mies Dragonspeed USA 2.807s 14 LMP2 D.Merriman, K.Tilley, R.Dalziel, P-L.Chatin Era Motorsport 3.019s 15 LMP2 C.Ware, S.Yoluc, A.Dillon, S.Muller RWR Eurasia 3.711s 16 LMP2 F.van Eerd, G.van der Garde, J.van Uitert, C.Milesi Racing Team Nederland 3.718s 17 LMP2 B.Keating, M.Jensen, S.Huffaker, N.Lapierre PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports 4.103s 18 GTLM J.Calado, A.P.Guidi, J.Gounon, D.Rigon Risi Competizione 7.499s 19 GTLM C.MacNeil, K.Estre, R.Lietz, G.Bruni WeatherTech Racing 7.518s 20 GTLM T.Milner, N.Tandy, A.Sims Corvette Racing 7.641s 21 GTLM C.De Phillippi, P.Eng, T.Glock, B.Spengler BMW Team RLL 7.825s 22 GTLM J.M.Edwards, J.Krohn, A.Farfus, M.Wittmann BMW Team RLL 7.835s 23 GTLM A.Garcia, J.Taylor, N.Catsburg Corvette Racing 7.937s 24 LMP3 J.Cox, D.Murry, A.McCusker, J.Bleekemolen Riley Motorsports 7.987s 25 LMP3 R.Lindh, C.Cassels, M.Llarena, A.Ori Performance Tech Motorsports 8.624s 26 LMP3 M.Kranz, L.Horr, K.Koch, S.McAleer Muehlner Motorsports America 9.115s 27 GTD M.Goikhberg, F.Perera, A.Costa, T.Zimmermann GRT Grasser Racing Team 10.498s 28 GTD R.Ineichen, M.Bortolotti, S.Schothorst, M.Mapelli GRT Grasser Racing Team 10.652s 29 GTD S.Mann, N.Nielsen, D.Serra, M.Cressoni AF Corse 10.902s 30 GTD M.Root, C.Eastwood, B.Keating, R.Westbrook TF Sport 10.926s 31 GTD T.Hindman, P.Long, J.Heylen, K.Bachler Wright Motorsports 11.009s 32 GTD R.Ferriol, E.Bamber, K.Legge, C.Nielsen Team Hardpoint EBM 11.326s 33 GTD B.Sellers, M.Snow, C.Lewis, A.Caldarelli Paul Miller Racing 11.340s 34 GTD R.Megennis, Z.Veach, T.Bell, F.Montecalvo Vasser Sullivan 11.390s 35 GTD J.Potter, A.Lally, S.Pumpelly, M.Farnbacher Magnus with Archangel 11.426s 36 GTD R.Ward, P.Ellis, I.Dontje, M.Engel Winward Racing 11.961s 37 GTD D.Morad, M.De Quesada, B.Johnson, M.Buhk Alegra Motorsports 11.976s 38 GTD Z.Robichon, L.Vanthoor, L.Kern, M.Campbell Pfaff Motorsports 12.188s 39 GTD B.Auberlen, R.Foley, A.Read, C.Herta Turner Motorsport 12.690s 40 GTD I.James, R.De Angelis, D.Turner, R.Gunn Heart of Racing Team 13.674s 41 LMP3 M.Kvamme, R.Norman, G.Chaves, T.Estep Forty7 Motorsports 13.724s 42 LMP3 G.Robinson, S.Pigot, S.Andrews, O.Askew Riley Motorsports 13.740s 43 LMP3 L.Willsey, J.Barbosa, W.Boyd, Y.Clairay Sean Creech Motorsport 28.812s 44 GTD A.Telitz, O.Gavin, K.Kirkwood, J.Hawksworth Vasser Sullivan – 45 GTD A.Metni, A.Davis, J.Hildebrand, D.Yount NTE Sport – 46 LMP3 J.Bennett, G.Kurtz, C.Braun, M.McMurry CORE Autosport – 47 GTD E.Jones, B.Curtis, R.Briscoe, M.Gomes Scuderia Corsa – 48 GTD T.Giovanis, O.Trinkler, H.Plumb, M.Plumb Team TGM – 49 GTD K.Habul, R.Marciello, M.Grenier, L.Stolz Sun Energy 1 –

