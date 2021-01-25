Project Spurs’ Joe Garcia and Paul Garcia talk about the week that was for San Antonio Spurs basketball in a new live streaming video show for Project Spurs called Spurs rewind, which will be live every weekend on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Joe and Paul went into detail on the Spurs’ losses to the Mavericks and Golden State Warriors and answered your questions about potential trades for LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan among others.

Next week’s live episode will be on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST. Be sure to send in your questions to be answered on that show.

The post Video: Spurs Rewind Replay – Episode 1 for 1/23/21 appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Video: Spurs Rewind Replay – Episode 1 for 1/23/21