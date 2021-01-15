The 2021 U.S. Figure Skating Championships take to the ice this week at Las Vegas’ Orleans Arena — a new venue necessitated by restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Their top challenges include 2019 U.S. champions Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc and Jessica Calalang and Brian Johnson, the surprise 2020 U.S. silver medalists.

2021 U.S Figure Skating will broadcast on NBC Sports Network and NBC, which can be streamed live on fuboTV, Sling, Peacock Premium and Hulu + Live TV Watch Online.

2021 U.S. Figure Skating Championships TV Schedule

Thurs., Jan. 14

Pairs Short | 6 – 8 p.m.

Ladies Short | 10 p.m. – Midnight

Fri., Jan. 15

Rhythm Dance | 4 – 6 p.m.

Ladies Free | 8 – 11 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 16

Men’s Short | 4 – 6 p.m.

Free Dance / Pairs Free | 9 p.m. – Midnight

Sun, Jan. 17

Men’s Free | 3:30 – 6 p.m.

Sun., Jan. 24

Free Dance | 5 – 6 p.m.

Sun., Jan. 31

U.S. Championships – Best Of | 12 – 2 p.m.

Sun, Feb. 14

U.S. Championships Skating Spectacular | 1 – 3 p.m.

Anything but victory for the pair in their first U.S. championships together would be a shocking result, as they appeared as comfortable with each other as they did with their former partners. That development alone spells trouble for the rest of the field, as the only realistic chance for the challengers was a lack of chemistry and practice time spilling into the competition for Knierim and Frazier.

The race for second place figures to be closer, as the Audrey Lu and Misha Mitrofanov pairing and Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc pairing are well within striking distance of Calalang and Johnson.

Championship Ladies Short Program

1. Bradie Tennell, 79.40

2. Alysa Liu, 76.36

3. Mariah Bell, 72.37

4. Karen Chen, 70.99

5. Amber Glenn, 70.83

6. Lindsay Thorngren, 62.54

7. Gabriella Izzo, 62.32

8. Rena Ikenishi, 60.14

9. Pooja Kalyan, 58.29

10. Audrey Shin, 57.74

11. Hanna Harrell, 56.93

12. Gracie Gold, 53.88

13. Heidi Munger, 52.11

14. Finley Hawk, 52.08

15. Emilia Murdock, 51.25

16. Violeta Ushakova, 49.76

17. Starr Andrews, 45.93

Gracie Gold won a bronze medal at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and is a two-time U.S. champion. She was solid at the U.S. Championship Series and bounced back from a disappointing showing at Skate America in October.

Gold may be the Olympic medalist, but Alysa Liu was the headliner coming into Thursday’s competition as the two-time defending champion at just 15 years old.

Still, Philip Hersh of NBC Sports suggested defending her crown would be an uphill battle as she works her way back from a hip injury. She also faced a number of challenges this year because of closed rinks in the Bay Area where she trains and a number of coaching changes.

“Obviously, you want to win, but the most important thing will be to skate my best,” Liu said. “You can win and skate bad, and you don’t feel so good about yourself. I would rather skate very well and not focus on placement.”

Women’s Short Program

Bradie Tennell — 79.40 Alysa Liu — 76.36 Mariah Bell — 72.37 Karen Chen — 70.99 Amber Glenn — 70.83 Lindsay Thorngren — 62.54 Gabriella Izzo — 62.32 Rena Ikenishi — 60.14 Pooja Kalyan — 58.29 Audrey Shin — 57.74 Hanna Harrell — 56.93 Gracie Gold — 53.88 Heidi Munger — 52.11 Finley Hawk — 52.08 Emilia Murdock — 51.25 Violeta Ushakova — 49.76 Starr Andrews — 45.93

Pairs’ Short Program

Alexa Knierim/Brandon Frazier — 77.46 Jessica Calalang/Brian Johnson — 71.30 Audrey Lu/Misha Mitrofanov — 69.56 Ashley Cain-Gribble/Timothy LeDuc — 66.02 Emily Chan/Spencer Howe — 60.41 Olivia Serafini/Mervin Tran — 59.23 Katie McBeath/Nathan Bartholomay — 58.23 Evelyn Grace Hanns/Jim Garbutt — 47.98 Laiken Lockley/Keenan Prochnow — 45.34

