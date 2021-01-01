Clemson and Ohio State meet in the Sugar Bowl with a trip for the national title game on the line. The Tigers and Buckeyes met in the Fiesta Bowl last season and played in one of the best playoff games the format has seen since its inception prior to the 2014 season. Ohio State led 16-0 in the first half, but Clemson rallied for a 29-23 victory.

Clemson is back in the College Football Playoff for the sixth consecutive year under coach Dabo Swinney. The Tigers have played in four out of the last five national championships and have lost just six games since 2015.

The first came back in the 1978 Gator Bowl when the Tigers beat the Buckeyes 17-15. It would be 36 years before they met again when they squared off in the 2014 Orange Bowl, but this year’s game will mark the fourth meeting in the last seven years and the third time in a College Football Playoff game. Of course, while the stakes have changed, the results have been the same.

Viewing info Clemson vs Ohio State Live Stream today



Game: Sugar Bowl 2021 Live | College Football Playoff semifinal

Date: Friday, Jan. 1 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Superdome

TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

For Clemson, a win over the Buckeyes would mean a fifth CFP National Championship Game in six years. It’s been an amazing run for Dabo Swinney and the Tigers and has come with expectations of not only winning on Saturday night but dominating.

Can the Tigers pull off the feat and head to Miami for the title game or will the Buckeyes pull the upset and get revenge for last season? Let’s take a closer look at the storylines to follow for this semifinal matchup.

College Football Playoff semifinal live: Clemson vs Ohio State Preview



Last year’s game was a classic in the desert. Will we get another one in the Big Easy this season? Odds favor this matchup being closer than the first semifinal (Alabama-Notre Dame).

There’s plenty of motivation for Ohio State after how last season’s game transpired, and Clemson is hungry to get back to the title game and avenge its loss to LSU.

This game boasts two elite quarterbacks and skill talent all over the field. Whichever team can win the trenches, get timely stops on defense and score touchdowns inside of the red zone is likely to come out on top.

If Ohio State can keep the pass rush away from Fields, the junior could carry this team to a trip to the title game. However, Clemson’s defense will bend a little, but eventually, Swinney’s team gets enough stops in the second half, and Lawrence gets the deciding score in the fourth quarter to send the Tigers to Miami.

Watch Ohio State vs Clemson live stream: Sugar Bowl 2021 Online [USA]

Today’s Ohio State vs Clemson playoff semi-final game is being shown exclusively on ESPN in the US, with kick-off scheduled for 8pm ET / 5pm PT. If you have the channel as part of your cable package, you can stream the game directly through the network’s website by logging in with the details of your TV provider. But anything could happen down in the Big Easy tonight, so follow our guide as we explain how to get a 2021 Sugar Bowl live stream and watch Ohio State vs Clemson online from anywhere by using a VPN.

