In Spurscast episode 596, Spurscast host Paul Garcia is joined by Project Spurs writer Benjamin Bornstein to discuss: 

  • The Spurs in the last 3 games
  • Derrick White returning to the lineup soon
  • The Spurs getting back to being the top mid-range team 
  • Player Spotlight on Keldon Johnson

