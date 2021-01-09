In Spurscast episode 593, Spurscast host Paul Garcia is joined by Project Spurs writer Collin Reid to discuss:

The Spurs’ 4-4 start to the season

A new injury for Derrick White

Player Spotlight on Devin Vassell and Patty Mills

Early Observations on offense and defense

