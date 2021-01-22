In Spurscast episode 595, Spurscast host Paul Garcia is joined by Project Spurs writer Aaron Meullion to discuss:
- The San Antonio Spurs in the last 2 games against the Blazers and Warriors
- The Spurs’ cold shooting from three lately
- Player Spotlight on Dejounte Murray
