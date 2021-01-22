In Spurscast episode 595, Spurscast host Paul Garcia is joined by Project Spurs writer Aaron Meullion to discuss: 

  • The San Antonio Spurs in the last 2 games against the Blazers and Warriors
  • The Spurs’ cold shooting from three lately 
  • Player Spotlight on Dejounte Murray

