Hosts Joe Garcia, Wesley Perkins, and Benjamin Bornstein discuss the first five games of the San Antonio Spurs’ 2020-2021 season.

They discuss the new look team, Keldon Johnson and more.

The post Spurs Takeover: Week 1 In Review appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurs Takeover: Week 1 In Review