With the young guns of the San Antonio Spurs playing quite well this year, it’s already time to consider the next one up. The 2021 NBA Draft promises plenty of talent throughout and one of those prospects to keep an eye on will be Texas Longhorns freshman Greg Brown. The 6-foot-9, 205-pound forward has quickly made some advancements in his game early in the season.

Brown started off the year rough, not making a single three in his first trio of games. However, the shooting has picked up and he’s putting up some nice numbers despite averaging only about 20 minutes a game right now. That should change as he continues to show growth and play within Shaka Smart’s system. Here’s how his basic stats look after 11 games.

12.0 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 1.2 BPG

42.3 FG%, 28.6 3P%, 68.2 FT%

97.8 ORtg, 82.8 DRtg, 20.6 PER

The frosh came into college as one of the most feared dunkers in the country and that reputation has not changed at all. His athleticism and supreme bounciness has allowed him to not only come up with some nasty dunks, but has given him opportunities to show off his speed and handling against some bigger or slower opponents. He can take bigger guys and even like-sized defenders off a straight line drive, but shouldn’t be asked to do much more than that.

The Austin native has been improving his shot despite what his averages say. He has a bit of a catapult motion in his shot, but it’s consistent and can be tweaked to be more efficient. His free throw shooting is encouraging and should be a good indicator what his shooting ceiling can be down the road.

Brown should be able to guard multiple positions at the NBA level and has the length to be a decent rim protector in small-ball situations. He will have to add some bulk and strength to pound in the paint, but he has an excellent foundation of skills right now. He should be a player that could help with the Spurs’ current issue of rebounding the ball.

He would be a good value pick if the Spurs find themselves at the end of the lottery or just outside of it.

The post Spurs Prospect Watch: Greg Brown appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurs Prospect Watch: Greg Brown