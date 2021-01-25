Monday the NBA announced the Spurs vs Pelicans game set for an 8 pm tip-off had to be postponed in accordance with the league’s Health and Safety Protocols.

The release from the NBA says both the Spurs and Pelicans have ongoing contact tracing and neither team has the league-required eight players to proceed with the game.

The Spurs just played Sunday evening in a win over the Washington Wizards. Going into Monday’s game, the only player who was out due to injury was Derrick White.

While many teams have had their games postponed this season, this is the first such case for the Spurs.

Project Spurs will continue to monitor whether Wednesday’s game between the Spurs and Celtics will still take place and when the game against the Pelicans will be rescheduled.

