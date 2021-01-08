The San Antonio Spurs completed their LA sweep and won their second game of their five-game road trip with a 118-109 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center on Thursday night.

The win was the second straight for San Antonio, who defeated the LA Clippers on Tuesday night. LaMarcus Aldridge played in his first game against the Lakers after missing the first two meetings in San Antonio with a sore knee.

Los Angeles was led by LeBron James, who finished with 27 points on 50 percent shooting to go along with 12 assists. James found his way into the paint and pulled up from beyond the arc, connecting on 4-of-7 three-point attempts.

Anthony Davis posted a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds, while Kyle Kuzma got the start and added 13 points for Los Angeles, who had their four-game win streak snapped.

Three Standout Players

LaMarcus Aldridge

The Spurs big man out dueled Anthony Davis and had himself a solid night all around as he poured in points to help San Antonio secure their first win against the defending NBA Champions.

Aldridge finished with a game-high 28 points on 61 percent shooting from the floor. He went 11-for-18 from the field and hit 3-of-7 three-point attempts. He added five rebounds and three assists to his stat line.

There’s no denying Aldridge has not had the best start to the young season but with performances like Thursday night on a more consistent basis, it could really help this Spurs team gel quicker.

DeMar DeRozan

Helping out Aldridge on the offensive end was DeMar DeRozan, who rebounded from a bad outing against the Utah Jazz. DeRozan shot just 38 percent but stayed aggressive and helped take the load off LMA.

DeRozan finished with 19 points while hitting two of six attempted three’s. He dished out eight assists and attacked the rim while finding a way to still convert his signature midrange jumper.

With DeRozan and Aldridge playing on a high level night in and out, it will only help San Antonio’s young core down the line.

Dejounte Murray

The Spurs point guard had himself another solid game against the defending champions and his good friend LeBron. Murray had a poor outing against the Jazz on Sunday but refocused to help the Silver and Black get two wins against two LA squads.

Murray had 18 points to go along with eight rebounds and two assists. He attacked, made solid decisions, and found his teammates for open shots in the paint and on the wing.

“The past is the past,” Murray said. “Utah’s been over with. We lost that game, it doesn’t mean anything.”

UP NEXT:

The Spurs are now 4-4 on the season and will return to the court on Saturday when they begin a “series” with the Minnesota Timberwolves (2-6) at 7 p.m. from the Target Center.

