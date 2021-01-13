The San Antonio Spurs closed out their five game road trip with a 112-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder (5-5) at Chesapeake Energy Arena on Tuesday night.

The win is the fourth in the last five games for San Antonio, who moved above .500 for the third time this season. The Spurs were without DeMar DeRozan (personal reasons), Drew Eubanks (health and safety protocol), and Derrick White (toe).

San Antonio started the game out slow, shooting just 3-for-14 early but would rebound to enter the second quarter tied. The Spurs put together a 25-17 second period to take the lead and control of the game from there.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way for the Thunder with 20 points. George Hill added 12 points for Oklahoma City.

Three Standout Players

Lonnie Walker IV

Without DeRozan in the lineup, Lonnie Walker IV took over for the second straight game. Walker scored 24 points on 46 percent shooting and connected on 3-for-7 three-pointers. He slashed his way through the paint, pulled up from three, and stayed aggressive all night long.

“We’re trying to make it a habit, that aggressiveness,” Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich said of Walker’s play.

If Lonnie can remain aggressive even after DeRozan returns, San Antonio could really turn a corner in their play.

Keldon Johnson

The Spurs got another solid night from Keldon Johnson, who continues to prove why he’s called “big body”.

Johnson was aggressive all night long in attacking the rim, scoring and grabbing seven rebounds. He did not connect on a three-pointer but made up for that by drawing fouls, attacking the paint, and remaining consistent.

Dejounte Murray

San Antonio got another solid night from their starting point guard, who continued his standout play to complete the road trip and help the Spurs take four of five.

Dejounte Murray finished with 16 points, seven assists, and five rebounds. His pull up jumper is getting to be much more consistent and his aggressiveness in attacking the rim was also another major key.

“DJ is setting the pace and setting a great tempo,” Johnson said of Murray. “We just continue to communicate. If we miss something, we communicate and move on to the next play.”

UP NEXT:

The Spurs are now 6-5 on the season and will return to the court on Thursday when they welcome the Houston Rockets to the AT&T Center at 6:30 p.m.

