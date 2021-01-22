The San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks will be meeting for the first time this season as Spurs play host to the Mavs tonight.

Currently, the Spurs are eighth in the Western Conference with a 8-7 record and their comfy confines of the AT&T Center has not provided much of a homecourt advantage as they are 2-4 at home. They are also 6-4 in their previous 10 games.

The Mavs are just half a game away from the Spurs at 7-7, looking to start a streak tonight having won their most recent game. Dallas is 5-5 on the road.

Spurs vs Mavs Streaming info



Date: 1/22/21

Time: 7:30 PM CST

Arena: AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX

Channel: Fox Sports Southwest

Live Streaming: SilverandBlack.TV, Fubo, Hulu+, Fox Sports Go

Injury Report

Spurs: Quinndary Weatherspoon (Questionable), Derrick White, Drew Eubanks (Out).

Mavs: Josh Richardson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber, Dwight Powell (Out)

Spurs Projected Starting 5

PG: Dejounte Murray

SG: Lonnie Walker

SF: Keldon Johnson

PF: DeMar DeRozan

C: LaMarcus Aldridge

Spurs Analysis

The Spurs had a two-game winning streak as they entered their game against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night, but a slow start along with some lapses on defense doomed San Antonio from the start on their way to a 121-99 loss (Recap).

“We had a bad start — they jumped on us in the beginning of the game for whatever reasons and we never got back.” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. “But if you shoot 4 for 33 from three, your defense better be pretty perfect, and ours wasn’t.

“Nights like this are gonna happen. Nobody’s gonna go undefeated, and hopefully, we learned some things tonight and just keep at it.”

The Spurs’ defense has been improved this season, as we talked about in a recent episode of the Spurscast, but Steve Kerr and the Warriors attacked the Spurs’ post defense by driving or by dishing, notably to James Wiseman for easy lob dunks when Aldridge or another post player would double.

As was discussed before, the Spurs really need an all-out effort and double-digit performances from several players to secure wins this season it seems, and they didn’t get that on Wednesday night, but they’ll need that against a team in the Mavs that is much more talented than their record depicts.

Mavericks Projected Starting 5

PG: Luka Doncic

SG: Jalen Brunson

SF: Tim Hardaway Jr.

PF: Kristaps Porzingis

C: Willie Cauley-Stein

Mavs Analysis

Unlike the Spurs, the Mavs were able to get several players involved in their 124-112 win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

Like tonight, the Mavs were without Josh Richardson, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Dwight Powell on Wednesday due to COVID-19 protocols

Luka Doncic had a triple-double with 13 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists. Kristaps Porzingis had a season-high 27 points to go along with 13 rebounds as six Mavs finished in double figures and the team was over 50 percent from the field.

“That’s a huge part of the game,” Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said. “It was a great win for us. Look, we always want to get the ball to the paint. Every team in this league is scoring more points per possession when they get the ball in the paint, it’s just a fact of life. We just, you know, did a great job of just playing basketball and playing the game.”

Spurs and Mavs DFS Picks

While DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge will be the easy choices to make here, DeJounte Murray has probably been the most consistent this season and he manages to contribute in several fantasy categories. He’s projected for 33 fantasy points on FanDuel and has a salary of $12.5k.

Even after Kristaps Porzingis had a solid game, it’s hard to look past Luka Doncic here. He has the second-highest projection in NBA action tonight at 52.6 points, which is a nice yield for his $16.5k salary.

Spurs vs. Mavs Betting

Spurs Spread: +2.5

Spurs Moneyline: +120

Mavs Spread: -2.5

Mavs Moneyline: -140

Over/Under Points Total: 223 points

There has been very little movement on the line tonight. The Mavs opened and have remained 2.5-point favorites today. There’s been a 10-point difference in the moneyline from open to live. Against the spread, the Mavs are 7-3-2 and the Spurs are 9-2-3.

For more game coverage, follow our live updates on Twitter tonight at @projectspurs.

