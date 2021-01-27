The San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics will be meeting for the first time this season as Spurs play host to the Celtics tonight.

The Spurs will be looking to start a winning streak tonight as they begin a bit of a rough stretch in their schedule. They won their last game 121-101 over the banged-up Washington Wizards, and their game against the Pelicans earlier this week was postponed. All signs are pointing towards tonight’s game going on as scheduled.

The Spurs are 6-4 in their last 10 games but are still just 3-5 at home.

The Celtics, meanwhile are one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference with the second-best record currently. They have won their last two games and are 7-3 in their last ten games.

Spurs vs Celtics Streaming info



Date: 1/27/21

Time: 7:30 PM CST

Arena: AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX

Channel: Fox Sports Southwest, NBC Sports Boston

Live Streaming: SilverandBlack.TV, Fubo, Hulu+, Fox Sports Go

Injury Report

Spurs: Derrick White (Out).

Celtics: Romeo Langford, Payton Pritchard (Out)

Spurs Projected Starting 5

PG: Dejounte Murray

SG: Lonnie Walker

SF: Keldon Johnson

PF: DeMar DeRozan

C: LaMarcus Aldridge

Spurs Analysis

As I mentioned in an earlier preview, the Spurs do really need production from their starters and several bench players in order to win games this season. They cannot just count on DeRozan and Aldridge, especially when they have off games.

On Sunday against the Washington Wizards, they had seven players in double figures, not including DeMar DeRozan, who still finished with nine points and eight assists is the 121-101 win over Russell Westbrook and the Wizards (Recap).

“We just tried to string a full 48 minutes together which, you know, we haven’t actually gotten done just yet,” Patty Mills said. “Successful teams are always solid defensively and true to their offense, and we had glimpses of that for sure.

“We’re able to get some momentum in terms of how we were moving the ball, especially in the second half, and we were able to hit some wide-open shots because of it.”

Mills was an important piece in getting Sunday’s win, as he turned into FIBA Patty and scored 21 points, good for one point per minute. Dejounte Murray also had a triple-double with 11 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists, and the young group that includes Lonnie Walker IV, Keldon Johnson, and Devin Vassell also performed well in the game.

Celtics Projected Starting 5

PG: Marcus Smart

SG: Jaylen Brown

SF: Jayson Tatum

PF: Tristan Thompson

C: Daniel Theis

Celtics Analysis

The Celtics travel to San Antonio for the only time this season hoping to extend their win streak to three straight, after destroying the Cavaliers on Sunday and seeing Jayson Tatum come back on Monday in a 119-103 win over the Bulls.

“I was very pleased at how Jayson came out and played,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “That’s not easy to do, to be out five games, to be out 20 days or whatever it was. I don’t worry one bit about him finding the basket. That’s what he does.”

“Different guys stepped up with different groups at different times. It was just kind of rotating guys in until we found a group that would really defend and really hold down the fort. It was a good team win — a lot of guys did a lot of things.”

Tatum returned and finished with 24 points. Jaylen Brown chipped in with 26 and Marcus Smart had a double-double with 13 points and 11 assists.

Look for the Celtics to get some isolation in mismatches as they feature a lineup with two traditional bigs at power forward and center. That will likely involve some matchups with DeRozan having to guard either Tristan Thompson or Daniel Theis.

Spurs and Celtics DFS Picks

I’ll continue picking Dejounte Murray here, especially as his FanDuel salary has come down. Coming off of his triple-double game and getting some extra rest this week, I look for him to try to attack against a solid defender in Marcus Smart. He is projected for 31.3 points at a $7.6k salary. It’s also a low-risk bet at just $4k to take a flyer on Lonnie Walker tonight after the game he had on Sunday.

For Boston, Jayson Tatum is the play in his second game back. He is projected for 41.2 points with a $9.6k salary on FanDuel. A definite value is Kemba Walker, who has a low salary of just $7k and a projection of 32.4 points.

Spurs vs. Celtics Betting

Spurs Spread: +4

Spurs Moneyline: +150

Celtics Spread: -4

Celtics Moneyline: -170

Over/Under Points Total: 223 points

The Spurs are 10-2-4 against the spread and 4-0-3 at home. As the underdog, they are 4-5. The Celtics are 5-3 as the favorite and 10-6 after a win.

For more game coverage, follow our live updates on Twitter tonight at @projectspurs.

