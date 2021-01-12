San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Matchup Preview

The Oklahoma City Thunder are entering tonight’s matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on a three-game winning streak. It will be the Thunder’s first home game of the year. The Thunder are 5-4 on the season and currently sit in 8th place in the West. They are 0-3 at home so far this year.

San Antonio is one spot below at ninth in the West with a 5-5 record. They split their recent games against the Minnesota Timberwolves, losing the second game with DeMar DeRozan sitting out. San Antonio has been better on the road this season with a 4-2 record.

It’ll be the end of a five-game road trip for the Spurs and they’d love to finish it off with a 4-1 record.

TV Schedule

Date: 1/12/21

Time: 7:00 PM CST

Arena: Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK

Channel: Fox Sports Southwest (Fox Sports Oklahoma)

Streaming: Picaso.TV, SilverandBlack.TV, Fubo, Hulu+, Fox Sports Go

Injury Report

Spurs: Devin Vassell (Q), DeMar DeRozan, Drew Eubanks, Derrick White, Quinndary Weatherspoon (Out).

Thunder: Trevor Ariza, Ty Jerome, Aleksej Pokusevski (Out).

Spurs Projected Starting 5

PG: Dejounte Murray

SG: Lonnie Walker

SF: Keldon Johnson

PF: LaMarcus Aldridge

C: Trey Lyles

Spurs Analysis

The Spurs had a solid start to their road trip, winning the first three games against the Clippers, Lakers, and Timberwolves (Recap).

But without DeMar DeRozan and in a back-to-back in Minneapolis, the Spurs ran out of gas late in the game against Minnesota and dropped what seemed like a winnable game in the second half, losing 88-96.

Patty Mills, who was the sparkplug the night before, talked about the part fatigue played in the end result.

“When you run out of legs and run out of gas, you tend to get sped up easy and we just couldn’t get into a comfortable rhythm, especially in crucial moments,” guard Patty Mills said. “The learning point I guess is, when you run out of juice, just be able to slow down a lot more.”

The Spurs seemed to be doing very well early on, with Lonnie Walker IV leading the way in the first half before disappearing in the second half. He finished with 25 points.

He led the Spurs off the bench, and LaMarcus Aldridge had 20 points. Patty Mills had 18 points but the rest of the supporting cast seemed to struggle, and they’ll need more from them tonight. While the Thunder don’t appear to be a scary team on paper, they can move the ball around and score, and they are capable of playing at a high pace.

Thunder Projected Starting 5

PG: George Hill

SG: Luguentz Dort

SF: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

PF: Darius Bazley

C: Al Horford

Thunder Analysis

Like the Spurs, the Thunder have done well on the road. They have won three straight against the Pelicans, Knicks, and Nets. They start their homestand against the Spurs tonight and then draw the Lakers tomorrow night, which could make it difficult to get into the win column at home.

Against the Nets, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander went off for 31 points to go along with seven assists and six rebounds. He also showed off his improved range from outside.

“It’s something that I bring to the table,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Every given night, I gotta be the most competitive person on the floor and that’s a goal of mine.”

Gilgeous-Alexander had plenty of scoring help. Al Horford chipped in 22 points, Hamidou Diallo came off the bench for 25, and former Spur George Hill added 14 points.

Spurs and Thunder DFS Picks

For the Spurs, LaMarcus Aldridge should get plenty of scoring opportunities. He has a projection of 34.5 points and is available for $7.2k on FanDuel. I would also consider Dejounte Murray, who is also valued at $7.5k and is projected for 33.9 points. He may not always provide high scoring numbers but he can fill out some of your other categories.

The easy play for OKC is Gilgeous Alexander, who is available for $8.5k and is projected to finish with 35.4 fantasy points. Perhaps the best value player on OKC’s roster is George Hill. He’s only slated for a 21.4. point game, but at $4.5k, it would be hard to pass on using him to fill out your roster.

Spurs vs. Thunder Betting

Spurs Spread: -2.5

Spurs Moneyline: -145

Thunder Spread: +2.5

Thunder Moneyline: +125

Over/Under Points Total: 218 points

There’s been some line movement as the Spurs opened as 2.5 point favorites before jumping down to two points, and the latest live update has them back at 2.5.

The Spurs are 6-1-2 against the spread. They are 4-2 on the road and are 1-1 as the favorite. The Thunder are 5-4 as the underdog.

For more game coverage, follow our live updates on Twitter tonight at @projectspurs.

The post San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder 1/12/21: Starting Lineups, Preview, Betting Odds appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder 1/12/21: Starting Lineups, Preview, Betting Odds