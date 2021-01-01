The Alabama Face Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl Game, College Football Playoff semifinals on New Year’s Day. The Rose Bowl kicks off on Friday, Jan. 1 at 4 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN. The game is often a little bit delayed on live streams, but usually, it’s only between 30 and 60 seconds behind the TV broadcast.

SEC champ Alabama is trying to advance to the CFP title game for the fifth time and is No. 1. Notre Dame is in the CFP semifinals for the second time. The last time Notre Dame met Alabama was in the penultimate BCS National Championship game where they lost 42-10.

The Tide (11-0) have looked nearly infallible all season long behind one of the nation’s best offenses. Notre Dame (10-1) packs a decent punch on offense as well, led by Ian Book at quarterback and Kyren Williams at running back.

Rose Bowl Notre Dame vs Alabama Game information

Date: Friday, Jan. 1

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium — Arlington, Texas

TV: ESPN

Alabama vs. Notre Dame Game Preview

At 11-0, the SEC champions won big most weeks. Florida kept it close in the conference title game before falling 52-46. Teams have struggled to stop the Tide all season long, as Alabama averages 49.7 points per game.

Can anyone keep pace wit ‘Bama? It has three dynamic stars leading the offense: QB Mac Jones (3,739 passing yards), RB Najee Harris (1,262 rushing yards) and WR DeVonta Smith (1,511 receiving yards). Alabama defeated three teams ranked in the final CFP rankings: Texas A&M, Florida and Georgia.

